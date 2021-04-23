CoD Mobile launches Warzone Season 3 crossover event to celebrate Verdansk '84 - Dexerto

With Verdansk ‘84 now live with the Warzone Season 3 update, Call of Duty Mobile is celebrating with a special crossover event. Here’s how you can get your hands on some exclusive items.

It’s been a busy week for Call of Duty players around the world. With the launch of the major Season 3 update, both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone were hit with a ton of new content. Headlining the additions was none other than a revamped Verdansk ‘84 map with plenty of fresh locations to explore.

In order to spread the seasonal love and celebrate Warzone’s biggest update yet, CoD Mobile is getting in on the fun as well. For a limited time, players will be able to unlock unique items in the handheld game as part of a tie-in event with Warzone Season 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-time crossover between CoD Mobile and Warzone.

When is the CoD Mobile and Warzone crossover event?

As you’re reading this, the crossover event is already underway. The special celebration kicked off at the very same time Verdansk ‘84 was unveiled in Warzone.

You’ll have access to the event from April 22 to May 4, giving you just under two weeks to jump in. However, even if you jump in on the final day, it could still take up to 72 hours to receive the in-game rewards.

How to unlock CoD Mobile skins with Warzone crossover event

To unlock these exclusive items in CoD Mobile, you’ll need to venture away from your handheld device. Instead of playing the mobile game, players have to drop into Warzone and get through a match in any playlist.

As soon as that’s done, a special CoD Mobile token will appear in your account over the next three days. Once this token appears, you can then redeem it for one of three Operators. Below is a step-by-step guide on everything you need to do.

Link your Call of Duty account in CoD Mobile if you haven’t already.

Jump into the new season of Warzone with the same Call of Duty account. This can be done on any platform.

Play a single game in any playlist.

Wait up to 72 hours to receive an exchange token in your mailbox.

Claim the token and head to the ‘Radioactive Agent Redemption’ tab in the Events menu to unlock one of three Operators.

While three Operators are available, it appears players can only choose one per account.

However, if you’re connecting your Call of Duty account to CoD Mobile for the first time, you’ll also nab the Stealth Operator for Ghost as well.