Everything in CoD Mobile Season 9 Nightmare update: Halloween event, new maps & weapons

CoD Mobile Season 9 is almost upon us as the handheld title gears up for another big Halloween event. From new weapons and maps to the return of Undead Siege, here’s everything you need to know.

Another new season in CoD Mobile is fast approaching as Season 8 and the second-anniversary celebrations begin to wind down. As always, players are in store for another massive update with tons of new content on the way.

Season 9 is set to bring the fright once again as Halloween comes to town. From spooky map overhauls to a frightening ‘Nightmare’ theme, the devs are going all in for the 2021 spectacle.

Before the new patch arrives, brush up early with everything there is to know about CoD Mobile Season 9.

CoD Mobile Season 9: Release date and time

The CoD Mobile Season 9 update is set to arrive on Wednesday, October 20.

Based on when the Season 8 Battle Pass draws to a close, Season 9 is expected to roll over right away.

If previous updates are anything to go by, this should see the patch available to download from 5PM PT / 8PM ET / 1AM BST (October 21).

CoD Mobile Season 9 Nightmare theme

As The Haunting takes over Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, the Nightmare is set to take over CoD Mobile.

The CoD Mobile Season 9 theme is a chilling one as the Halloween theme appears to be in full effect. From creepy skins to scary menus, expect to see every aspect of CoD Mobile tweaked to provide a Nightmare-inducing experience.

New CoD Mobile Season 9 maps

🆕📍New location disclosed & incoming! 🗺Hovec Sawmill coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/07Fr9aHj6Y — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 15, 2021

No different from every recent season, CoD Mobile Season 9 is bringing some new maps.

First up is Hovec Sawmill, another map from 2019’s Modern Warfare making the jump to CoD Mobile.

This medium-sized map features multiple lanes, a mix of verticality, and opportunities for both indoor and outdoor engagements.

Fitting the Halloween theme, the CoD Mobile rendition has Hovec Sawmill set at night, so be sure to crank your brightness up.

👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one. 🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile. A surprise mystery lies ahead… pic.twitter.com/4d2jo9OkSB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 16, 2021

Next is the return of Halloween Standoff in CoD Mobile Season 9. While the original version of the map quickly became a fan favorite, the yearly Halloween overhaul has become iconic.

Halloween Standoff is set to function in just the same way as before, though CoD Mobile devs have teased “some new content” in this year’s iteration of the map. We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as we learn of any new features or easter eggs.

New weapons in CoD Mobile Season 9

Two new weapons are on the way for CoD Mobile’s Season 9 update and both should be familiar to longtime fans of the series.

Up first is the Thumper, a deadly Grenade Launcher that’s featured in numerous mainline CoD titles. Scoring a direct hit with a projectile from the Thumper will secure a single-shot kill more often than not.

📦📦 2 NEW weapons in transit and arriving in the next season! 💥 Swordfish

🔥 Thumper 🆕 New season launching in #CODMobile next week! pic.twitter.com/BIec3Jlzfi — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 16, 2021

Next, we have a more recent addition joining the mix in CoD Mobile Season 9 as the Swordfish Tactical Rifle will soon be available. This four-round burst weapon first appeared in Black Ops 4 and while it may have a slow rate of fire, it packs one hell of a punch.

Undead Siege returns in CoD Mobile Season 9

After its introduction in August, Undead Siege is finally returning to CoD Mobile in Season 9. Not only will the popular Zombies mode be back in action, but devs have teased some “new rewards to earn and new challenging Zombies behavior to conquer.”

We’ll just have to wait and see how the playlist will be changing in this season’s patch. Keep your eyes peeled for daily teasers as CoD Mobile Season 9 draws near.