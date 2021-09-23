Everything in CoD Mobile Season 8 update: full 2nd Anniversary patch notes

CoD Mobile just turned two and to celebrate the second anniversary, Season 8 has now arrived. From major Battle Royale 2.0 improvements, the introduction of Blackout, and a ton of new weapons, modes, and cosmetics, here’s everything there is to know.

The latest CoD Mobile update has arrived, with Season 8 now active in the popular handheld title. Having now passed two years on the market, Season 8 marks a special occasion and there’s plenty for fans to be excited about as a result.

All the usual content from maps, modes, events, and weapons are all in the mix. Though this time around, major additions to the Battle Royale experience have also been lumped in.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to keep on top of and we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of everything in CoD Mobile’s Season 8 update.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Release date and time

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8: 2nd Anniversary is now LIVE! Featuring Blackout, new weapons, Battle Pass, and more! pic.twitter.com/E4vz1WUnpu — Call of Duty: Mobile News (@CoDMobileClips) September 23, 2021

CoD Mobile’s Season 8 update went live on Wednesday, September 22 at 5PM PT.

The patch was made available across all regions simultaneously. Everything from the fresh Season 8 Battle Pass to the new Battle Royale map was all accessible on day one.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Battle Royale 2.0 & Blackout

For the first time in CoD Mobile, players can now drop into the original CoD BR map. Black Ops 4’s Blackout map has been recreated for the handheld experience, with every classic location returning to the large-scale battleground.



Advertisement

Moreover, the BR mode itself has been overhauled with tons of significant upgrades. Dubbed as ‘Battle Royale 2.0,’ the playlist now has a reworked health system with armor built-in.

Read More: CoD Mobile collabs with Gundam artist Shoji Kawamori

Weapons and vehicles have been adjusted across the board, classes have been updated, and menus have even been improved.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Counterattack brings PvE for the first time

On top of the typical additions, this season also brings an entirely new experience to CoD Mobile. For the first time, players are able to grind through a limited-time PvE mode in Counterattack.

Teams must drop into the battle royale map and complete various missions from fan-favorite Operators. Some will be more challenging than others, but the most difficult tasks come with their own exclusive rewards.

Advertisement

CoD Mobile Season 8: Battle Pass

As you would expect, another season means another new Battle Pass in CoD Mobile. Harkening back to many of CoD’s greatest hits, the Season 8 Battle Pass is filled to the brim with classic Operators like Captain price and General Shepard.

Read More: CoD Mobile devs tease World War 2 weapons coming

Along with the usual assortment of cosmetic unlocks, it also comes with a few gameplay items to boot. Players can grab the Lightning Strike Scorestreak and the R9-0 Shotgun directly from the Battle Pass.

CoD Mobile Season 8: Full patch notes

MULTIPLAYER：

Map Updates

Crash has received a visual overhaul including various optimizations to graphics and performance.

New Scorestreak

Lightning Strike – Calls air strikes to 3 target locations on the map. This Scorestreak highlights all friendly and enemy players in order to give you pinpoint precision.

Advertisement

New Perk

Iron lungs – Extend the time a player can steady a sniper rifle’s scope when aiming down sights.

BATTLE ROYALE

New Map – Blackout

Blackout has arrived (soon). The original classic BR map from Black Ops 4 is now available on COD: Mobile! It is now available right now on update launch but will be available alongside Season 8.

New Vehicle – Rally Car

Slightly slower than the Muscle Car, but seats 4 and allows greater stability with the use of modifications.

BR Class Updates

Poltergeist

Toned down the on-screen warning visuals when a Poltergeist is nearby

Active Camo warning distance increased from 35m to 40m after upgrading Poltergeist

Reduced Active Camo activation time from 2s to 1s

Trickster

Removed holographic effects from Trickster and Trickster decoys (from enemy point of view)

Trap Master

Still somewhere in between overpowered and not, which sounds great to us. We’ll see what new discussions emerge and how often this class is used.

Advertisement

Added minor electrical effect to active Electrical Trip Wires

Spotter

Greatly increased the distance of winged enemies shown by Fly Swatter

Increased Cluster Strike area radius from 14m to 18m

Medic

There was a variety of feedback about this class’s usefulness and this new update aims to help Medic a viable Battle Royale class once again.

Medic is now able to boost Armor up to 200 for players with 150 Armor or higher

Master Healer: Healing bonus and reduced time required to bring back knocked down allies increased from 15%/35% to 25%/40%

Gameplay Updates

When the player is close to the enemy in the wingsuit state, the enemy can receive a direction warning in order to give them a heads up

Players now receive a directional warning when an enemy using the Wingsuit is nearby

Wingsuit minimum descent speed has been adjusted

Increased Smoke Grenade smokescreen duration from 12s to 16.5s

Adjusted the time needed to revive teammates to 7s

Health System Update

The health system has been re-worked and now features Armor to provide additional HP.

HP now regenerates over time

Equipped Armor provides additional HP. Unlike health, armor does not regenerate.

Added the following Armor items:

Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 50

Advanced Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 150

Kinetic Armor Overcharger: Increases Armor by 150, then provides an additional 50 Armor

Weapon Updates

Color-coded quality has been removed from weapons

Weapons now have three mod slots

Updated existing weapon mods and added new mods

Increased weapon drop rate

Airdrop Updates

Arsenal airdrops have been added in addition to ordinary airdrops

Two Arsenal airdrops are guaranteed to provide customize weapons

Improved the output of ordinary airdrops

Backpack Updates

The base backpack capacity has been changed to 4 slots, which can be upgraded to 6 slots and 8 slots

The stack limit of the three new armor repair items are 6/2/1

Max ammo carrying capacity has been reduced (does not affect Backpack slots)

Vehicle Updates

The overall terrain of Blackout is relatively smooth. To improve the overall balance of vehicles on this map, we’ve reduced the maximum speed of motorcycles, off-road vehicles and coupes.

Durability of some vehicles has also been reduced

Vehicle Mobility Updates

Helicopter – The mini map displays the locations of the helicopters in real time, allowing players to determine helicopter positions better and quickly. We hope this change will help control the number of active helicopters.

Wingsuit – We’ve reduced the horizontal speed and buoyancy of the Wingsuit to achieve a more realistic feel while gliding

Slide Updates

Optimized the camera while sliding

Slide distance will now change according to slope and moving speed

Other Improvements

A new quick-swap menu can now be accessed by long pressing the consumable/throwable buttons on the HUD

Improved the experience of picking up and discarding items

Optimized the HUD when driving vehicles

Removed the button to switch between auto/single firing mode

To improve the drop-in experience, parachutes no longer need to be opened manually

NEW BASE WEAPONS

M13

This new weapon has an extremely high fire rate and strong headshot multiplier. It comes on over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and joins the ever-growing arsenal of assault rifles in CODM. You’ll be able to acquire this one later in the season through a Seasonal Challenge.

R9-0

This new shotgun has a high ammo capacity and can fire two barrels in a rapid succession before being pumped. It is all about getting close to spray your targets with loose accuracy and high damage. You can find both a common and Epic blueprint version of this within the new Season 8 Battle Pass.

RANKED

Multiplayer & Battle Royale

Grandmaster tier has been added to the tier list. Grandmaster is above Master and below Legendary.

Increased the rate of rank points gained before reaching Grandmaster.

New Ranked Rewards, with some of the key rewards, like the Scylla – Dark Quill operator and Hades – Piercing Hawk weapon blueprint, now earnable at Grandmaster IV.

Rank reset slightly, as per usual with each new Ranked Series.

Legendary Top 5000

Updated visuals for payers ranked in the top 5000

More limited-time modes will be available!

BALANCE CHANGES

Multiplayer Weapon Updates

Overall adjustments on Assault Rifles

Decreased Damage Range and Damage to arms

Developer Comment: Damage and range were adjusted to promote higher accuracy when using these weapons.

AS VAL (with 15 Round FMJ) :

Range adjusted from 15M-50M-75M to 25M-38M-75M

Damage adjusted from 46-45-39-34 to 48-44-35-30

Increased damage to forearms and chest from 48 to 62

Fire rate decreased from +300% to +200%

Slightly increased vertical recoil

Increased hit flinch

Slightly increased firing animation

Developer Comment: Short range performance is significantly improved, while medium and long range performance has been slightly decreased. After the adjustment, the two–shot kill range is longer than Cr56 AMAX but it will be more difficult to control.

Sniper & Marksman Rifles

Adjusted one–shot -kill range

Decreased hit flinch

Developer Comment: These 2 classes of weapons have been given longer range to compensate for ADS sway when compared against Assault Rifles

SKS

Increased damage to arms from 48 to 54

Vertical recoil decreased slightly

Bullet Spread decreased slightly

Hit flinch decreased

Decreased range of motion during animation

Developer Comment: We’ve increased the two – shot kill range and made reductions to bullet spread, recoil and hit flinch to improve weapon control.

M21 EBR

Range increased from : 62M to 65M

Damage increased from : 60-55 to 91-71

Vertical recoil decreased

Hit flinch decreased

Developer Comment: The M21 EBR now has the ability to 2 shot kill through walls.

XPR-50

Damage range adjusted from 62M to 50M

Vertical recoil decreased

Hit flinch decreased

Developer Comment: Able to kill in two shots hitting any part of the body. Able to kill with one shot to the head or chest with OWC Stopping Power Reload equipped.

Battle Royale

Rytec AMR

Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 3.75

Headshot multiplier increased from 5.25 to 6.5 (25 × 59 mm Thermite Mag)

Base mag capacity increased from 15 to 25

Mag capacity increased from 10 to 20 (Explosive/Thermite Mag)

ADS Time decreased from +25% to +15% (Explosive/Thermite Mag)

Slightly increased movement speed

Slightly decreased weapon swap time from 1s to 0.8s

DLQ33

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.8 to 2.3

Locus

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2.2

MK2

Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 2.6

SP-R 208

Headshot multiplier decreased from 5 to 4.3 (.338 5 Round Reload)

Developer Comment: To bridge the gap between the power level of sniper rifles in BR, we’ve adjusted the headshot multipliers of various weapons and attachments.

HG40

Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28

Increased damage to legs from: 23 to 24

Developer Comment: Increased damage to arms and legs to improve overall consistency. After the adjustment, as long as the player hits the upper body with one shot, the target can be eliminated with four shots.

PDW57

Increased damage to head from 29 to 32

Increased damage to chest from 27 to 29

Developer Comment: Increased the damage to head and chest to bring the PDW57 up to speed with the current meta.

Other Adjustments

Increased movement speed when using Thermite or Molotov Cocktail (Lethal)

Decreased the sprinting speed bonus of Lightweight (Perk)

Increased Cluster Strike kill score from 15 to 25

Increased EMP Systems kill score from 15 to 25

Increased Napalm kill score from 10 to 40

Increased Hawk X3 kill score from 20 to 25

Other Optimizations

Premium weapon Camos will no longer upgrade over time

Weapons with model changes can now be equipped with Gold, Platinum, Damascus, and Diamond Camos.

Cluster Strike has been re-worked.. Missiles will now drop one by one instead of three at a time. The total number and duration of missiles remain unchanged.

Several new settings have been added/adjusted:

Shotgun hit reminder – when switched on, shows which parts of the body were hit

– when switched on, shows which parts of the body were hit Damage display setting – when switched on, displays the damage values in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

– when switched on, displays the damage values in Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Auto-Repair Armor – when switched on, basic Armor Repair items from your backpack will automatically be used to recover armor.

– when switched on, basic Armor Repair items from your backpack will automatically be used to recover armor. Auto-Use Quick Swap – when switched on, automatically uses consumables or throwables selected from the quick-swap menus.

– when switched on, automatically uses consumables or throwables selected from the quick-swap menus. Automatic Obstacle Avoidance – This setting is now off by default.

Slide Distance

The slide distance of a weapon is now tied to the move speed of the weapon. The faster the move speed, the longer the slide distance. For example, the slide distance when using the AMR (slowest) has been reduced from 4.37M to 4.17M, while the slide distance when using the Knife (fastest) has increased from 4.37M to 5.9M. All other weapons fall within this range. We hope this change will improve weapon diversity while increasing the value of the movement speed attribute.

We’ve made some adjustments to improve sliding for slow-moving firearms. Compared with the previous version, the average distance of the second slide will be farther.

Players can now interrupt climbing by pulling the joystick down while climbing.

Rank Match Optimizations