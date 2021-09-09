How to unlock CoD Vanguard’s Arthur Kingsley Operator in CoD Mobile

With Call of Duty Vanguard almost upon us, players can now get their hands on the Arthur Kingsley Operator early in CoD Mobile, here’s how.

British Sergeant Arthur Kingsley is set to feature as one of the main characters in this year’s CoD title. Throughout Vanguard’s campaign, players will fight alongside this war hero among many others.

While Vanguard drops on November 5, players in CoD Mobile can get their hands on this Operator ahead of time. With a new crossover promotion, handheld gamers can unlock a unique Vanguard skin in the mobile release.

From when it goes live to how you can unlock Kingsley for yourself, here’s all there is to know.

Unlock Arthur Kingsley through CoD Vanguard Beta

Unlocking the Arthur Kingsley Operator in CoD Mobile couldn’t be simpler. All you need to do is play the CoD Vanguard Beta with your Activision account linked.

If you boot up the Vanguard Beta with the same account you play CoD Mobile on, a special code will be sent to your CoD Mobile inbox.

This won’t appear instantly, however. Codes are expected to arrive after the public Beta comes to an end.

Once you have the code, it’s just a matter of entering it online and visiting your CoD Mobile mailbox again.

There are no set requirements on game time, or matches completed. Simply opening the Vanguard Beta is enough to earn the CoD Mobile skin. Below is a step-by-step breakdown to help you follow along.

Link your Activision account in both CoD Mobile and the CoD Vanguard Beta. Play the CoD Vanguard Beta on any platform using your linked Activision account. Wait until September 20, after the Beta has wrapped up, before checking your CoD Mobile inbox. Redeem your CoD Mobile code right here Return to your CoD Mobile inbox and claim the Arthur Kingsley skin.

That’s all there is to it, just opening the Vanguard Beta for a short while and the Arthur Kingsley Operator will be all yours in CoD Mobile.

Be sure to check here for a full guide on how to access the CoD Vanguard Beta to get your started.