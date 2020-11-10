CoD Mobile Season 12 patch notes: night maps, Battle Pass, new modes - Dexerto

Activision has announced the Season 12 patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile, which is titled Going Dark, and it’s bringing along with it night maps, a slew of new weapons, and the Modern Warfare map Hackney Yard. Here’s everything you need to know.

As previously announced, Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard will be added to the game, with both a night and day variant available. Going Dark is arriving on November 11, 2020.

Activision’s blog post follows:

Call of Duty Mobile – Season 12 ‘Going Dark’

“Bravo Six, going dark.” – Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®.

As the sun sets on the Anniversary Season, Call of Duty: Mobile is Going Dark for Season 12.

Launching on November 11, Going Dark introduces a new way to play with nighttime maps and modes, as well as plenty of new earnable content, a brand-new Battle Pass, the Knights Divided competitive event, and more.

Let’s shed some light on what’s to come in Season 12: