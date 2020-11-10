CoD Mobile Season 12 patch notes: night maps, Battle Pass, new modes - Dexerto

Activision has announced the Season 12 patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile, which is titled Going Dark, and it’s bringing along with it night maps, a slew of new weapons, and the Modern Warfare map Hackney Yard. Here’s everything you need to know.
As previously announced, Modern Warfare’s Hackney Yard will be added to the game, with both a night and day variant available. Going Dark is arriving on November 11, 2020.
Call of Duty Mobile – Season 12 ‘Going Dark’
“Bravo Six, going dark.” – Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare®.
As the sun sets on the Anniversary Season, Call of Duty: Mobile is Going Dark for Season 12.
Launching on November 11, Going Dark introduces a new way to play with nighttime maps and modes, as well as plenty of new earnable content, a brand-new Battle Pass, the Knights Divided competitive event, and more.
Let’s shed some light on what’s to come in Season 12:
Darkness Descends with Nighttime Maps and Modes
Inspired by the tactical NVG Multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Going Dark will introduce Night Mode to its Multiplayer offerings.
In this variant, Operators have access to fully functional night vision goggles, which offer infrared imaging to help illuminate an Operator’s surroundings. Alternatively, a laser sight could also be used to cut through the darkness to a small degree, which could be helpful if you choose to leave those NVGs to navigate through light-heavy areas.
Night Mode is available for play on three maps: Crash, Summit, and a new addition to the most memorable locales in franchise history:
New Multiplayer Map: Hackney Yard (Night and Day)
A classic Multiplayer map from Modern Warfare, Hackney Yard is coming to mobile with both a night and daytime version.
A gritty, rubbish-filled industrial park on the wrong side of town, Hackney Yard is a small-sized map located next to the River Thames. With a rough three lane design in a compact package, this map gives way to a variety of competitive playstyles, from close-quarters combat inside the offices and warehouse to cross-map sniper duels on the rooftops.
In its nighttime iteration, Hackney Yard becomes a tactician’s playground, where the savviest players must draw on the best of their map knowledge to attack and surprise the enemy team. With the element of surprise in play, nighttime infiltrations will open new strategies with endless flanking opportunities, including a perilous journey through the containers in the middle of the map.
Did You See That?! Night Mode in Attack of the Undead
Along with a playlist for Team Deathmatch, Night Mode will also include a playlist featuring Attack of the Undead, returning from its short dirt nap after Halloween.
Under the cover of night, zombified players no longer cast a luminous glow, allowing them blend into their dark surroundings. Operators will be forced to work together, watching every corner for the next attack and using their NVGs to spot these shadowy figures.
Will you make it out alive or go gently into the night and join the undead ranks?
Earn More Rewards in the Going Dark Battle Pass
Season 12 adds 50 new tiers of free and premium content, including new characters, weapon blueprints, weapon charms, a new Operator Skill, a new functional weapon, and more. Here are some of the highlights:
Battle Pass Free Tiers
Reach Tier 14 to unlock the free Ballistic Shield Operator Skill, a weapon built for defense. Use it to guard against enemy attacks while you hold a position or move up with teammates into enemy territory, making the most of this great defense to provide an outstanding offense.
Progress to Tier 21 to unlock the AGR 556 SMG, a new functional weapon that features solid power, balanced maneuverability, and great versatility. Through the Gunsmith, this weapon can be equipped with 5.56 ammo, turning this compact personal defense weapon into a highly mobile mid-range attack machine.
Premium Pass Tiers
Purchase the Battle Pass for the chance to unlock all 50 tiers of content in the Going Dark Battle Pass.
Leading the charge for Operators skins is the captain himself, Captain John Price. Get the Price – Cover of Night skin to look the part of a badass night ops elite soldier and round out your Operator roster with additional soldiers like Urban Tracker – By Night and Ghost – Jawbone.
The Premium Pass also includes several new blueprint weapons from the Black Gold series, as well as a blueprint for the new AGR 556 known as the Byakko.
Seasonal Challenges and Events
Look out for plenty of earnable rewards throughout Going Dark, including a new secondary and a set of gear that only the most elite Operators can earn through the competitive Knights Divided Event.
Compete in the Knights Divided Event
The primary battle of Season 12 pits red vs. blue in the Knights Divided Event.
Choose a side and crush the opposition in a race to conquer new territory and earn rewards in the process. Earn and equip a special weapon set for a bonus modifier to further boost your efforts, with special rewards in store for the winning teams and the top contributors for either side.
Earn a New Weapon, Perk, and Battle Royale Class Later This Season
Later this season, expect to see additional events and challenges to further bolster your Multiplayer and Battle Royale arsenal.
This includes the .50 GS large caliber pistol, which provides incredible power in a compact design, beckoning the most elite Operators to control its kick for accurate shots.
Towards the end of the season, a new seasonal challenge will give everyone the chance to earn the Launcher Plus perk, allowing Operators to add even more explosive firepower to their loadout with an additional piece of Launcher ammo. Around that time, a new Battle Royale class known as the Refitter will be available to unlock through a featured event to be announced later.
Gear Up with the First Legendary Operator Skin and Exclusive Deals
Call of Duty: Mobile is set to introduce its first-ever Legendary Operator skin within Season 12, to be introduced in the middle of a packed Black Friday and Cyber Monday season of deals.
Enter the Dark Side with Nikto
Later this season, the Dark Side Draw will include the first-ever Legendary Operator in Nikto – Dark Side, bathing this operator in black with a foreboding red trim.
This draw will also include several other items with the same nightmarish motif, including a Legendary blueprint of the .50 GS, an Epic blueprint of the XPR-50, and several Battle Royale items like a flashy motorbike and a high-tech Wingsuit.
Look Out for Deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Great deals are coming.
Check in during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period for a wave of discounts, including special deals on bundles and crates. There are plenty of promotions in store, including one for the Dark Side Draw, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your arsenal.
With all this content packed into Season 12 of Call of Duty: Mobile, we don’t blame you if you want to pull a few all-nighters. Grab your mobile device, consider turning on “Night Mode” to get into the spirit of Going Dark, and we’ll see you online.
Prepare for mobilization.