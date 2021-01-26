CoD Mobile Season 1 New Order update: two new weapons, Battle Pass skins, new modes

Activision has announced some of the first official details about the Call of Duty: Mobile 2021 Season 1 update, titled New Order, including information on the brand new weapons coming to the game, the upcoming battle pass, new modes, and more.

We’ve known that some more content was coming to CoD Mobile for a while now but now, we have some of the most important details about the update itself.

Thanks to a blog post from Activision, we now know that the New Order update, which the developers are counting as “Season 1” of the new year, will include a original new map, two weapons, some modes, and, of course, a wholly-new battle pass for fans to sink their teeth into.

When is CoD Mobile Season 1? Release date details

Season 1: The New Order, is set to arrive on the evening of January 26, 2021. Here are the worldwide release times:

January 26 4:00 PM PST 6:00 PM CST 7:00 PM EST

January 27 12 AM GMT (UK) 1:00 AM CET (Europe) 10 AM AEDT (Australia)



Two new weapons in CoD Mobile Season 1: FR .556 & SKS

Like other CoD Mobile Seasons, The New Order is set to introduce two brand new weapons into the fold. The first is the FR .556 burst rifle, which is modeled after the FAMAS from previous COD games. The weapon was previously teased by the developers a few days ago, making its inclusion here not that surprising.

The other weapon, which is set to be introduced sometime in mid-February, is the SKS marksman rifle, which was featured in Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone as a post-launch weapon.

Currently, there’s no specific rollout date for the SKS, meaning players will just have to wait and see when it gets released.

New original map

As previously announced, the update will also see the inclusion of a brand new map: Requiem. Unlike most of the other maps in CoD Mobile, this one will be completely original, made from the ground up for the title.

According to the devs, the new map will take place in the “dilapidated remains of a shopping complex” and seems to have a decent level of verticality to it. Of course, only time will tell how it actually plays.

New modes

It wouldn’t be a CoD Mobile season without some new modes coming to the game. First up is 3v3 Gunfight, which, of course, is just a variant of the fan-favorite mode already featured in the game.The second is Attack of the Undead, which is returning after it was added and then removed from the game in mid-to-late-2020. In this mode, which is similar to Infected from previous CoD games, a team of survivors has to fight against undead players.

Finally, battle royale fans will also be able to try out Blitz, a variant of the normal BR mode with smaller circles and less time, which results in a faster-paced experience. All in all, it sounds like a version of Mini-Royale from Warzone.

New Battle Pass and skins

Of course, a new battle pass is on the way as well. While we don’t have the full tier list at this time, we do know that a new Operator Skill, a new Flashbang, a new Concussion grenade, and the FR .556 rifle will be available for free.

The premium battle pass will also include some cyberpunk-inspired skins (no, not the game, just the art-style) for FTL, Prophet, Spectre, and David Mason, as well as some new blueprints for the Cordite, Locus, the FR .556, the HBRa3, and the HG-40.

New Fight for Humanity event coming soon

Finally, the developers have also confirmed that a new event called Fight For Humanity will be coming to the game sometime during the season, but failed to give an exact release date.

The event will task users with choosing between two teams, Atlas or Cordis, and will reward players for completing certain tasks as a member of each team. Other details about the event are scarce but given how far we are from the release date, it should be only a matter of time before we learn more.

That's all the info there is right now about CoD Mobile Season 1: New Order.