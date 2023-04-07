CoD developer reveals why Advanced Warfare 2 was cancelled

CoD Advanced Warfare 2 almost happened, but a former Sledgehammer Games developer explained why the team decided against it.

CoD Advanced Warfare introduced jetpacks and advanced movement to the franchise. Some fans loved the design choice, while others claimed it ruined CoD. It was originally rumored in October 2022 that Sledgehammer Games was working on an Advanced Warfare sequel.

On February 9, Insider Gaming reporter Tom Henderson reported Call of Duty 2023 would be a complete game instead of premium DLC. Henderson added that game would be connected to the Modern Warfare series and developed by Sledgehammer Games, shutting down any hopes of an AW return.

The news disheartened some community members. Former Sledgehammer Games Senior Creative Director, Brett Robbins, rubbed salt in the wound by revealing Advanced Warfare 2 almost happened in 2017.

Call of Duty: WWII chosen over Advanced Warfare 2

Activision World War 2 was met with mixed response when it released.

In an interview with MinnMaxx, Brett Robbins explained why they decided to create Call of Duty: WWII instead of Advanced Warfare 2.

“We had some early prototypes and might have even done a demo level of it, and then WW2 came back and felt like a better opportunity.”

“I’m glad we did, I am glad we switched gears, but Advanced Warfare 2 would have been awesome.”

The Sledgehammer Games development team had to decide between going with a World War II theme or taking another crack at futuristic gameplay.

“Once it was brought to the team, as doing one or the other, we found a lot of people on the team were interested in returning,” Robbins said. “It felt like a bit more of a story and a bit more exciting and different.”

Robbins added that they would have liked to revisit Advanced Warfare if the team stayed on. All rumors must be taken with a pinch of salt, as Activision has not confirmed its plans for CoD 2023.