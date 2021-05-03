Seattle Surge replace Loony with Decemate on CDL starting roster - Dexerto

Call of Duty League franchise Seattle Surge have finally allowed the rumors to be put to bed by picking up Jacob ‘Decemate’ Cato to replace Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza on the starting line-up.

Seattle have struggled for the past two seasons, and fans have been clamoring for them to make some major changes to bring in big names with heavy slaying abilities in order to keep up with the best teams.

Throughout the 2021 season, Loony has unfortunately been seen by many as the weak link of the team, and thus rumors quickly spread about him possibly losing his place.

That’s exactly what has happened as, midway through Stage 3, they have brought in top Challengers player Decemate to replace him.

Advertisement

Decemate isn’t new to the pro scene by any means. He played for LA Guerrillas at the start of the 2020 season in Modern Warfare, and had been in the pro league since the start of the World War II season in 2017.

Read More: H3CZ reveals CDL LAN events will start during Stage 4

This year, he’s been tearing it up as one of the top players in Challengers, and with several SMGs fighting for spots in the CDL, Seattle have selected him as their fourth, hoping he will help them qualify for Champs.

As a result of this change, Loony has been moved to the substitute bench.

The new Seattle Surge roster is as follows:

Advertisement