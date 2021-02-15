Activision’s Call of Duty League is officially underway, with the 12 best teams in CoD getting their Black Ops Cold War seasons started. Here’s our power rankings of how each team is weighing up.

Following success in 2020, the pressure was on for the likes of OpTic Chicago (formerly Huntsmen), Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe to hit the ground running in 2021.

Needless to say, CDL’s Opening Weekend was full of high-intensity action, shock wins, and brilliant comebacks.

We’ve collated our power rankings following the first weekend of CDL action — and some familiar faces find themselves back on top!

12. Paris Legion (-2)

A tough start to the CDL season saw Paris Legion fall 3-0 to an unstoppable OpTic Chicago side.

While this result may have been expected, Paris fans would’ve been disappointed to see them lose 3-2 to a Los Angeles Guerrillas side with minimal expectations. Considering how the other teams around their expected level performed, Paris see themselves on the bottom of the pack.

11. Los Angeles Guerrillas (-)

The Guerrillas had a mixed start to their 2021 CDL season. A 3-0 loss to Atlanta FaZe was quite highly predicted, while their match against Paris Legion would be more of a test to see how they do against other lower-table sides.

The Guerrillas ended up coming out on top in a close 3-2 fashion, but they’ll be glad to have a win under their belt and aim to use it to propel them to greater heights.

10. London Royal Ravens (-2)

European representation is looking a bit bleak at these early stages of the season, with Paris and London both finding themselves in the bottom three of our power rankings — not to mention the actual CDL standings.

The Royal Ravens were expected to beat a Seattle Surge side that has spent the last year — and much of preseason — struggling to find form, but the Seattle quartet each found form to safely put London’s dreams of a 1-0 start to bed. The team will be hoping Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris can help them get back on track when he’s able to play.

9. Seattle Surge (+3)

Seattle didn’t have the perfect start to the season — a 3-0 loss to Dallas and a tight 3-2 win over London — but they showed far more promise than the franchise has before.

While they didn’t exactly make light work of the Royal Ravens, we saw each player individually go off at certain times, proving that they can actually do it. If they can find a way to keep those performances up with more regularity, Seattle could become a legitimate top team.

8. New York Subliners (+1)

New York have been somewhat of an unknown quantity throughout the off-season, with French wonderkid Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez unable to make it out to play with the team and Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto’s sudden retirement just a couple of weeks before the season started.

While they lost their only match of the weekend, New York clearly has the potential to fly up far above where they are now. The 3-0 loss to LA Thieves isn’t very reflective of the actual gameplay, which saw all three maps decided by the finest of margins.

7. Florida Mutineers (-3)

One match is a small sample size, which makes these power rankings difficult. That said, just about everyone would have expected Florida to take down Toronto, but they ended up losing 3-1.

The most glaring issue, of course, was their Hardpoint. While the Search and Destroy (which they won) and Control were relatively close, both Hardpoint maps were a relative blowout. This game mode should be the Mutineers’ main focus going forward into Stage 1, Week 2.

6. Toronto Ultra (+1)

Toronto’s lone match this week was against Florida, in which they won as explained above. It wasn’t exactly shocking to see them beat the Mutineers, but most fans would have favored Florida given the talent on the team and performances over the last year.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan played great throughout the series, and Tobias ‘CleanX’ Juul Jønsson had moments that had viewers all over on the edge of their seats. They were a dark horse contender team in the 2020 season, and we should expect to see more upsets from them in 2021.

5. Minnesota RØKKR (+1)

RØKKR had the surprise victory of the weekend, beating Dallas Empire 3-2 in the penultimate match.

Their 3-1 loss to LA Thieves to kick off opening weekend left something to be desired, but they had clearly found it by Sunday. Both hardpoints ended 250-201 in Dallas’ favor, but a clutch Control victory and dominance in the S&Ds gifted them the win, and they’ll be delighted with their performance.

4. LA Thieves (+1)

LA Thieves have started the season hot with two wins out of two. They completely blew Minnesota out of the water in respawn game modes and kept it close in Search, while they swept NYSL in a 3-0 fashion.

As mentioned above, the New York match wasn’t as much of a blowout as the overall scoreline reads, but it’s a 3-0 victory nonetheless. After the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, LA Thieves are still very much a top team.

3. OpTic Chicago (-1)

OpTic would have expected the season to start with a clean 2-0 record, but it didn’t happen. They started on the right track with a 3-0 victory over Paris, but Atlanta decided to show they’re still very much an elite team with a close 3-2 win over the Greenwall.

While 3-2 matches are almost always decided by fine margins and small mistakes on either side, this is one that will sting for OpTic. Expect the age-old OpTic vs FaZe rivalry to be as fierce as ever this season.

2. Dallas Empire (-1)

As the 2020 CDL champions, the pressure was firmly on the shoulders of this Dallas side, and they looked perfectly up to the task. That was, until they came up against a Minnesota side that the analysts love, who play the fundamentals of Call of Duty down to a tee.

By all accounts, Dallas should be comfortably beating RØKKR, but that wasn’t the case, as they see themselves lose 3-2 and drop out of the top spot from our preseason power rankings.

1. Atlanta FaZe (+2)

Of course, who else but an Atlanta FaZe side baying for blood? The team of young guns has a major point to prove after failing to win the big one in 2020, and clearly have the firepower to do it.

A 3-0 win over LA Guerrillas and 3-2 over OpTic Chicago is better than many fans could have seen coming, but with so much raw individual talent on one team, expect to see far more dominance over the coming season.

So, that’s the first weekend of Call of Duty League action out of the way for 2021. With so many twists and turns in the opening weekend alone, we’re bound to see some seriously exciting Call of Duty this season.

With Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas keeping themselves among the top three in our power rankings, the question is: will anyone break that trio up? Can LA Thieves prove they’re better in their first season as a CDL franchise?

There’s still so much more CoD to be played, and we don’t have a clue what could happen in the coming weeks, let alone how the scene looks by Champs.

