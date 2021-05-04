LA Thieves bench TJHaly from starting CDL roster - Dexerto

The LA Thieves have benched Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly, the player said on May 4. LA Thieves have yet to announce the move or name his replacement before this weekend’s CDL fixtures.

LA Thieves bench TJHaly

TJHaly revealed that he’s been benched by Stage 3 Group B leaders, LA Thieves, ahead of the Dallas Home Series. The team is 12-9 in the regular season and 6th in the 2021 overall standings.

Coming off a 3-1 win against OpTic Chicago and a 5-game series loss to Atlanta FaZe, LA Thieves management and head coach Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan are making a change to their starting roster.

I’ve been benched by Thieves. GL to them. Looking forward to the future. — Tj (@TJHaLy) May 4, 2021

“I’ve been benched by Thieves. Good luck to them. Looking forward to the future,” TJ said of an apparent roster change.

What’s next for LA Thieves?

The LA Thieves are going to need a quick replacement for the SMG Support ahead of their matchup with the New York Subliners on Saturday, May 8.

Speculation links Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland as a suitable and, most importantly, available replacement after getting benched himself by Dallas Empire.

We have agreed to terms to transfer Huke to a mutually agreed upon team. We are incredibly proud of you and everything you have accomplished @Huke we wish you the best! pic.twitter.com/9074LHVkOv — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) May 4, 2021

TJHaly will join Slasher on the LA Thieves bench as the org looks to shakeup their roster.

LA Thieves CDL roster: