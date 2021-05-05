How Huke will improve LA Thieves - Dexerto

In the biggest Call of Duty League move ever, the Los Angeles Thieves have picked up Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland to replace Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly. Round 11’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion explains why this move is massive for LA.

TJHaLy is a renowned submachine gun player, but, after the Dallas Empire benched Huke, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag had to go out and secure the star SMG.

As Enigma details, Huke’s Hardpoint statistics are on a different level than TJ’s this season — and that’s one (of several) reasons) why he’ll be a huge help for the Thieves.

