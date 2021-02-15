CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: Team of the Week & MVP - Dexerto

With the opening weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League season out of the way, we saw some teams succeed while others floundered. But which players were the standouts from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series?

This season, we’ll be picking the biggest stars each week that helped secure their team the victory and naming them as one of our Team of the Week players.

Be it through insane slaying stats, clutch performances or just moments of unfathomable talent, these were the best players at the opening weekend of the CDL — and our choice of MVP from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

CDL 2021 Stage 1: Atlanta FaZe Home Series TOTW

This is our first Team of the Week of the 2021 CDL season, filled with some familiar faces and some possible surprise entries.

LA Thieves and Atlanta FaZe are the only 2-0 teams currently, while Paris Legion already look out of their depth with a 0-2 record. That said, there’s still a whole lot of CoD to play. Here’s the best players from opening weekend, and why we picked them.

MVP: Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams — LA Thieves

With LA Thieves topping the CDL 2021 standings, the player that put in the best performance and our MVP for Stage 1, Week 1 has to be Kenny.

He almost looks back to his best, and it’s clear to see why his peers value him so highly, with a 1.15 KD across the weekend. He consistently played brilliantly and had some clutch moments against New York Subliners that, without him, could have seen the match end very differently.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan — Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra recorded an important win over Florida Mutineers at the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, and Cammy was an integral part of that.

The Scot proved what he could do towards the tail end of the 2020 season and it looks like he’s not slowing down anytime soon. He was instrumental in holding Toronto up, especially with his 36-29 Control performance helping them edge the win.

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland — Dallas Empire

‘Huke the Nuke’ is a very apt nickname that fans have given to the Dallas star, and he proved them all right in the opening weekend.

Despite a loss to Minnesota RØKKR to round out the weekend, Huke played consistently brilliantly and had a number of highlight plays.

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris — Atlanta FaZe

Each Atlanta player had their moments over the weekend, but their momentous win over OpTic Chicago could turn out to be one of the most important of the season.

While Simp and Arcitys put up great stats across their matches, the map win on Moscow Hardpoint that kept them in the series was thanks to an absolutely huge play from aBeZy. Without him, the match could very easily have ended 3-1 in OpTic’s favor, and his impact on the team’s win can not be understated.

So, that’s our Team of the Week for the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first weekend of CDL 2021.

Obviously, there were a number of players who played fantastically that didn’t make the list. The likes of Dashy, Arcitys, Gunless and CleanX all had incredible moments, and we fully expect them to make our TOTW multiple times throughout the season.

Be sure to check out our CDL 2021 power rankings to keep track of which teams are rising and falling this season, because we’re definitely in for a ride.