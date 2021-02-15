 CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: Team of the Week & MVP - Dexerto
CDL 2021 Opening Weekend: Team of the Week & MVP

Published: 15/Feb/2021 18:06

by Jacob Hale
Dexerto CDL 2021 Team of the Week after Atlanta FaZe Home Series
With the opening weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League season out of the way, we saw some teams succeed while others floundered. But which players were the standouts from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series?

This season, we’ll be picking the biggest stars each week that helped secure their team the victory and naming them as one of our Team of the Week players.

Be it through insane slaying stats, clutch performances or just moments of unfathomable talent, these were the best players at the opening weekend of the CDL — and our choice of MVP from the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

CDL 2021 Stage 1: Atlanta FaZe Home Series TOTW

CDL 2021 team of the week atlanta faze home series MVP Kenny, Abezy, Huke and Cammy

This is our first Team of the Week of the 2021 CDL season, filled with some familiar faces and some possible surprise entries.

LA Thieves and Atlanta FaZe are the only 2-0 teams currently, while Paris Legion already look out of their depth with a 0-2 record. That said, there’s still a whole lot of CoD to play. Here’s the best players from opening weekend, and why we picked them.

MVP: Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams — LA Thieves

LA Thieves Kenny CDL 2021.
LA Thieves
Kenny is our MVP for the opening weekend of CDL 2021.

With LA Thieves topping the CDL 2021 standings, the player that put in the best performance and our MVP for Stage 1, Week 1 has to be Kenny.

He almost looks back to his best, and it’s clear to see why his peers value him so highly, with a 1.15 KD across the weekend. He consistently played brilliantly and had some clutch moments against New York Subliners that, without him, could have seen the match end very differently.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan — Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra's Cammy.
Call of Duty League
Cammy was the star of the show for Toronto Ultra.

Toronto Ultra recorded an important win over Florida Mutineers at the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, and Cammy was an integral part of that.

The Scot proved what he could do towards the tail end of the 2020 season and it looks like he’s not slowing down anytime soon. He was instrumental in holding Toronto up, especially with his 36-29 Control performance helping them edge the win.

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland — Dallas Empire

Dallas Empire Huke CDL 2021
Dallas Empire
Huke was in his finest form during Opening Weekend.

‘Huke the Nuke’ is a very apt nickname that fans have given to the Dallas star, and he proved them all right in the opening weekend.

Despite a loss to Minnesota RØKKR to round out the weekend, Huke played consistently brilliantly and had a number of highlight plays.

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris — Atlanta FaZe

abezy cdl 2021 atlanta faze
Call of Duty League
All of Atlanta played incredibly, but aBeZy’s clutch 3-piece against OpTic was key to their victory.

Each Atlanta player had their moments over the weekend, but their momentous win over OpTic Chicago could turn out to be one of the most important of the season.

While Simp and Arcitys put up great stats across their matches, the map win on Moscow Hardpoint that kept them in the series was thanks to an absolutely huge play from aBeZy. Without him, the match could very easily have ended 3-1 in OpTic’s favor, and his impact on the team’s win can not be understated.

So, that’s our Team of the Week for the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first weekend of CDL 2021.

Obviously, there were a number of players who played fantastically that didn’t make the list. The likes of Dashy, Arcitys, Gunless and CleanX all had incredible moments, and we fully expect them to make our TOTW multiple times throughout the season.

Be sure to check out our CDL 2021 power rankings to keep track of which teams are rising and falling this season, because we’re definitely in for a ride.

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Feb/2021 17:10 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 17:15

by Brad Norton
FFAR 1 loadout
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The final Assault Rifle you unlock in Black Ops Cold War is one of the strongest in the game. Here’s the best loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Black Ops Cold War launched with five Assault Rifles for you to pick from. Some boast incredible damage while others will give you a more precise shot from a longer distance. While most try to strike a good balance overall, the FFAR 1 hones in on fire rate.

It comes in with a whopping 909 RPM. That’s almost 200 rounds quicker than the second fastest AR in the game, the XM4 at 722 RPM. Therefore, you’ll be shredding enemies in the blink of an eye. 

Accuracy is the tradeoff here, however. With such a fast rate of fire, you’ll need the right attachments to control your recoil. Moreover, you’ll be running out of ammo faster than any other AR. Fear not though, we’ve got you sorted with an ideal loadout to get the most out of the FFAR 1.

Best FFAR 1 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Treyarch
The FFAR 1 is unlocked at level 40 in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
  • Barrel: 19.5 Reinforced Heavy
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: 34 Rnd
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Perks

  1. Flak Jacket
  2. Scavenger
  3. Ninja

Equipment

  • Lethal: Stimshot
  • Tactical: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

As with most optimal loadouts, running with the Gunfighter Wildcard is essential. Eight attachments will bring a new level of power to your weapon compared to the standard five.

Starting out, you can’t go wrong with your own pick from three Barrels. The 20.3 Takedown, 21.2 Ranger, and 19.5 Reinforced Heavy, all come with a solid mix of range and velocity. Arguably the two most important stats for ARs, we recommend the Reinforced Heavy simply to get the best of both worlds, rather than leaning too heavily for one or the other.

For the Body, sticking with earlier unlocks is key. While the later attachments provide bigger bonuses, the tradeoffs simply aren’t worthwhile. The base Steady Aim Laser will give a decent buff to hip-fire accuracy without ruining your ADS speed or sprint to fire time.

Similar can be said for the Magazine. The FFAR 1 already has a relatively slow ADS time, so you don’t want to be hindering yourself even further. Sticking with the 34 RND Mag will give you a nice boost to each magazine while keeping your 1v1 reaction times intact.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
You’ll be gunning down foes in the blink of an eye with this FFAR 1 loadout.

With these attachments all good to go, your FFAR 1 will be in top form. The base weapon itself can absolutely fry enemies at close to mid-ranges, but this loadout will give you more control than ever.

If you’ve maxed out the FFAR 1 and you’re looking for your next challenge, be sure to brush up on our other Black Ops Cold War loadout guides.