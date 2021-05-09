CDL Dallas Home Series results, highlights, recap – Subliners & Ultra win Stage 3 Groups

The Dallas Empire Home Series – the third and final week of the Call of Duty League season’s Stage Three – has wrapped up! Catch up on all the action with full scores, highlights, daily recaps, and more.
- Subliners & Ultra clinch top seeds in Groups for $500,000 Stage 3 Major.
- FaZe rip OpTic apart, Chicago finishes season-worst 4th in Group B.
- Mutineers, Empire, FaZe & Thieves all secure top-three finishes in Groups.
The group-play phase of CDL Stage 3 is now in the books after yet another excited Home Series, which has now determined where all 12 teams will start in the upcoming $500,000 Stage 3 Major.
Group A was decided in the weekend’s final match, as Empire toppled ROKKR to secure top-three and the final spot in the Major’s Winners Bracket. As for Group B, a hugely dominant victory for FaZe over OpTic ensured them a top-three finish, while Chicago ended up in the bottom three for the first time this season.
CDL Dallas Home Series: Results, highlights, recap
DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 9
|Group
|Match
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|Control
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|B
|Royal Ravens 3-1 Surge
|LON 250-112 (Moscow)
|SEA 6-2 (Express)
|LON 3-2 (Garrison)
|LON 250-75 (Apocalypse)
|N/A
|B
|OpTic 0-3 FaZe
|ATL 250-88 (Raid)
|ATL 6-2 (Moscow)
|ATL 3-0 (Raid)
|N/A
|N/A
|A
|ROKKR 1-3 Empire
|DAL 250-232 (Moscow)
|DAL 6-4 (Miami)
|MIN 3-2 (Raid)
|DAL 250-177 (Apocalypse)
|N/A
Match 1: Royal Ravens pile on struggling Surge
Royal Ravens ensured they’d be the fifth seed in Group B after defeating the Surge, who finished Stage 3 winless at 0-5 and have now lost six in a row. London dominated the two Hardpoints, one of them being a 100-point club, as Surge keep looking for their first win since adding Decemate.
Match 2: FaZe way too much for OpTic to handle
In one of the most dominant victories of the season overall, FaZe handed OpTic their third straight loss with an extremely one-sided sweep. 100-point club to start, a four-round margin on S&D, and a perfect Control, the Atlanta stuffed the Green Wall at every turn, not allowing them to even think about a victory.
💥 @ATLFaZe welcome @OpTicCHI to the 💯 point club on the first Hardpoint.
📺 https://t.co/wmB1gxuPFf#EZAF | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/DSIsTvalpw
— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 9, 2021
DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 8
|Group
|Match
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|Control
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|A
|Legion 0-3 Ultra
|TOR 226-210 (Garrison)
|TOR 6-3 (Raid)
|TOR 3-1 (Garrison)
|N/A
|N/A
|B
|Subliners 3-1 Thieves
|NY 250-93 (Garrison)
|NY 6-5 (Miami)
|LAT 3-2 (Raid)
|NY 250-219 (Raid)
|N/A
|A
|Guerrillas 2-3 Mutineers
|FLA 250-155 (Checkmate)
|LAG 6-5 (Express)
|FLA 3-1 (Garrison)
|LAG 250-139 (Garrison)
|FLA 6-4 (Moscow)
Match 1: Ultra finish perfect Stage 3 with Legion sweep
Having already clinched the top seed in Group A, Ultra took care of business vs Legion to ensure that they’d be the only team in the CDL to finish Stage 3 undefeated. The series was pretty routine for the unstoppable Ultra, who won their ninth match in a row going back to the Stage 2 Major.
Match 2: Subliners spoil Huke’s Thieves debut & clinch Group B
Subliners will begin the Stage 3 Major in the second round of the Winners Bracket after they finished off Thieves 3-1 in Huke’s first match since arriving from Empire. The warning signs were there right from the get-go as NY 100-point clubbed LA in the first HP, although the series was pretty tight the rest of the way.
Advertisement
💯 point club!@Subliners strike first with a 250-93 Hardpoint against @LAThieves!#NYSL | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/Z9Bt8XWFbS
— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 8, 2021
Match 3: Mutineers’ tight victory of LAG secures Winners Bracket spot
A very tight and back-and-forth match ended up going the way of Mutineers, who will finish Group A in second and start the Stage 3 Major in the Winners Bracket. Big plays from both sides extended the series all the way to game five, but Florida just did enough to gain the final edge once the dust settled.
WOW 🤯 Absolutely disgusting shots from @ColtHavok! pic.twitter.com/3cveAJ50xI
— DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 8, 2021
DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 7
|Group
|Match
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|Control
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|B
|Surge 1-3 FaZe
|SEA 250-188 (Apocalypse)
|ATL 6-4 (Checkmate)
|ATL 3-1 (Garrison)
|ATL 250-158 (Moscow)
|N/A
|A
|Mutineers 3-0 Empire
|FLA 230-198 (Moscow)
|FLA 6-3 (Express)
|FLA 3-1 (Checkmate)
|N/A
|N/A
Match 1: FaZe spoil Decemate’s debut in routine win
They say “when it rains, it pours,” and it’s raining a lot in Seattle right now after FaZe handed Surge their fifth loss in a row. Decemate’s addition to the lineup was enough to spark an impressive opening Hardpoint victory, but nothing much after that as Atlanta finished off another win by taking the final three maps.
Advertisement
Battle of the twins! @Arcitys clutches up for the 1v1 over @Prestinni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SRf9ItByID
— DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 7, 2021
Match 2: Mutineers upset Empire in dominant fashion
Empire fell to 1-2 since dropping Huke out of their lineup after Mutineers tore them apart in a surprisingly one-sided match. It felt as though Dallas never really got close to winning any of the three maps, and it doesn’t help with the opponents are pulling off 1v3 clutches in S&D.
NASTY 1v3 for @CesarSkyz 🔥
*insert "invested in his game" joke here* pic.twitter.com/RDGWXIYAIq
— DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 7, 2021
DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 6
|Group
|Match
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|Control
|Hardpoint
|S&D
|A
|Guerrillas 2-3 ROKKR
|MIN 250-198 (Apocalypse)
|LAG 6-5 (Moscow)
|MIN 3-0 (Raid)
|LAG 250-145 (Checkmate)
|MIN 6-4 (Miami)
|B
|Subliners 3-1 OpTic
|NY 250-92 (Apocalypse)
|NY 6-2 (Express)
|CHI 3-1 (Checkmate)
|NY 250-230 (Moscow)
|N/A
Match 1: ROKKR survive Guerrillas for key Group A win
ROKKR ensured themselves at least a fighting chance of finishing in the top three of Group A after muscling out a big 3-2 win over Guerrillas. The series was the definition of back and forth, with the two teams trading blows before Priestahh dropped a whopping 17 kills in game five to clinch the important victory.
Advertisement
Match 2: Subliners beat OpTic to clinch Winners Bracket spot
Subliners secured a spot in the Stage 3 Major Winners Bracket after taking care of OpTic with a statement 3-1 win. Not wanting to give the Green Wall a potential reverse sweep opportunity after dominating them in the first two maps, New York clutched up in the final moments of game four to grab the victory.
Winners Bracket – SECURED 🔒@Subliners defeat @OpTicCHI 3-1 on the eve of @Clayster's 29th birthday. #NYSL | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/UStldCq8wa
— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 6, 2021
CDL Dallas Home Series: Format & info
- Location: Online
- Prize Pool: N/A
- CDL Points: 10 per win
- Maps & Modes:
- Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid
- Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid
- Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid
- Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Dallas Home Series: Teams & lineups
Despite it already being past the halfway mark of the season, there were a few more big-time roster changes before this event. Seattle Surge dropped Loony and picked up Decemate for their starting lineup, followed by the bombshell transfer of Huke to LA Thieves to replace TJHaLy.
GROUP A
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Dallas Empire (13-8)
|Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
|Toronto Ultra (14-9)
|Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
|Minnesota RØKKR (7-8)
|Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy
|Florida Mutineers (7-11)
|Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune
|Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-11)
|SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen
|Paris Legion (5-11)
|AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp
GROUP B
|Team (Record coming in)
|Lineup
|Atlanta FaZe (16-3)
|Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
|OpTic Chicago (12-8)
|Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
|New York Subliners (12-8)
|Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra
|Los Angeles Thieves (12-9)
|Kenny, Huke, Venom, Drazah
|Seattle Surge (4-12)
|Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Decemate
|London Royal Ravens (3-13)
|Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx
Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.