CDL Dallas Home Series results, highlights, recap – Subliners & Ultra win Stage 3 Groups

The Dallas Empire Home Series – the third and final week of the Call of Duty League season’s Stage Three – has wrapped up! Catch up on all the action with full scores, highlights, daily recaps, and more.

Subliners & Ultra clinch top seeds in Groups for $500,000 Stage 3 Major.

FaZe rip OpTic apart, Chicago finishes season-worst 4th in Group B.

Mutineers, Empire, FaZe & Thieves all secure top-three finishes in Groups.

The group-play phase of CDL Stage 3 is now in the books after yet another excited Home Series, which has now determined where all 12 teams will start in the upcoming $500,000 Stage 3 Major.

Group A was decided in the weekend’s final match, as Empire toppled ROKKR to secure top-three and the final spot in the Major’s Winners Bracket. As for Group B, a hugely dominant victory for FaZe over OpTic ensured them a top-three finish, while Chicago ended up in the bottom three for the first time this season.

Advertisement

CDL Dallas Home Series: Results, highlights, recap

DAY 4 – SUNDAY, MAY 9

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Royal Ravens 3-1 Surge LON 250-112 (Moscow) SEA 6-2 (Express) LON 3-2 (Garrison) LON 250-75 (Apocalypse) N/A B OpTic 0-3 FaZe ATL 250-88 (Raid) ATL 6-2 (Moscow) ATL 3-0 (Raid) N/A N/A A ROKKR 1-3 Empire DAL 250-232 (Moscow) DAL 6-4 (Miami) MIN 3-2 (Raid) DAL 250-177 (Apocalypse) N/A

Match 1: Royal Ravens pile on struggling Surge

Royal Ravens ensured they’d be the fifth seed in Group B after defeating the Surge, who finished Stage 3 winless at 0-5 and have now lost six in a row. London dominated the two Hardpoints, one of them being a 100-point club, as Surge keep looking for their first win since adding Decemate.

Match 2: FaZe way too much for OpTic to handle

In one of the most dominant victories of the season overall, FaZe handed OpTic their third straight loss with an extremely one-sided sweep. 100-point club to start, a four-round margin on S&D, and a perfect Control, the Atlanta stuffed the Green Wall at every turn, not allowing them to even think about a victory.

Advertisement

DAY 3 – SATURDAY, MAY 8

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Legion 0-3 Ultra TOR 226-210 (Garrison) TOR 6-3 (Raid) TOR 3-1 (Garrison) N/A N/A B Subliners 3-1 Thieves NY 250-93 (Garrison) NY 6-5 (Miami) LAT 3-2 (Raid) NY 250-219 (Raid) N/A A Guerrillas 2-3 Mutineers FLA 250-155 (Checkmate) LAG 6-5 (Express) FLA 3-1 (Garrison) LAG 250-139 (Garrison) FLA 6-4 (Moscow)

Match 1: Ultra finish perfect Stage 3 with Legion sweep

Having already clinched the top seed in Group A, Ultra took care of business vs Legion to ensure that they’d be the only team in the CDL to finish Stage 3 undefeated. The series was pretty routine for the unstoppable Ultra, who won their ninth match in a row going back to the Stage 2 Major.

Match 2: Subliners spoil Huke’s Thieves debut & clinch Group B

Subliners will begin the Stage 3 Major in the second round of the Winners Bracket after they finished off Thieves 3-1 in Huke’s first match since arriving from Empire. The warning signs were there right from the get-go as NY 100-point clubbed LA in the first HP, although the series was pretty tight the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Match 3: Mutineers’ tight victory of LAG secures Winners Bracket spot

A very tight and back-and-forth match ended up going the way of Mutineers, who will finish Group A in second and start the Stage 3 Major in the Winners Bracket. Big plays from both sides extended the series all the way to game five, but Florida just did enough to gain the final edge once the dust settled.

WOW 🤯 Absolutely disgusting shots from @ColtHavok! pic.twitter.com/3cveAJ50xI — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 8, 2021

DAY 2 – FRIDAY, MAY 7

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D B Surge 1-3 FaZe SEA 250-188 (Apocalypse) ATL 6-4 (Checkmate) ATL 3-1 (Garrison) ATL 250-158 (Moscow) N/A A Mutineers 3-0 Empire FLA 230-198 (Moscow) FLA 6-3 (Express) FLA 3-1 (Checkmate) N/A N/A

Match 1: FaZe spoil Decemate’s debut in routine win

They say “when it rains, it pours,” and it’s raining a lot in Seattle right now after FaZe handed Surge their fifth loss in a row. Decemate’s addition to the lineup was enough to spark an impressive opening Hardpoint victory, but nothing much after that as Atlanta finished off another win by taking the final three maps.

Advertisement

Battle of the twins! @Arcitys clutches up for the 1v1 over @Prestinni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SRf9ItByID — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 7, 2021

Match 2: Mutineers upset Empire in dominant fashion

Empire fell to 1-2 since dropping Huke out of their lineup after Mutineers tore them apart in a surprisingly one-sided match. It felt as though Dallas never really got close to winning any of the three maps, and it doesn’t help with the opponents are pulling off 1v3 clutches in S&D.

NASTY 1v3 for @CesarSkyz 🔥 *insert "invested in his game" joke here* pic.twitter.com/RDGWXIYAIq — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) May 7, 2021

DAY 1 – THURSDAY, MAY 6

Group Match Hardpoint S&D Control Hardpoint S&D A Guerrillas 2-3 ROKKR MIN 250-198 (Apocalypse) LAG 6-5 (Moscow) MIN 3-0 (Raid) LAG 250-145 (Checkmate) MIN 6-4 (Miami) B Subliners 3-1 OpTic NY 250-92 (Apocalypse) NY 6-2 (Express) CHI 3-1 (Checkmate) NY 250-230 (Moscow) N/A

Match 1: ROKKR survive Guerrillas for key Group A win

ROKKR ensured themselves at least a fighting chance of finishing in the top three of Group A after muscling out a big 3-2 win over Guerrillas. The series was the definition of back and forth, with the two teams trading blows before Priestahh dropped a whopping 17 kills in game five to clinch the important victory.

Advertisement

Match 2: Subliners beat OpTic to clinch Winners Bracket spot

Subliners secured a spot in the Stage 3 Major Winners Bracket after taking care of OpTic with a statement 3-1 win. Not wanting to give the Green Wall a potential reverse sweep opportunity after dominating them in the first two maps, New York clutched up in the final moments of game four to grab the victory.

CDL Dallas Home Series: Format & info

Location: Online

Prize Pool: N/A

CDL Points: 10 per win

Maps & Modes: Hardpoint: Apocalypse, Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Raid Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Express, Miami, Moscow, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)

Watch now: How Huke will improve LA Thieves

CDL Dallas Home Series essentials

Watch now: OpTic’s biggest test yet? Reverse Sweep previews Dallas Home Series

CDL Dallas Home Series: Teams & lineups

Despite it already being past the halfway mark of the season, there were a few more big-time roster changes before this event. Seattle Surge dropped Loony and picked up Decemate for their starting lineup, followed by the bombshell transfer of Huke to LA Thieves to replace TJHaLy.

GROUP A

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Dallas Empire (13-8) Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY Toronto Ultra (14-9) Insight, Bance, Cammy, CleanX Minnesota RØKKR (7-8) Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, Standy Florida Mutineers (7-11) Skyz, Owakening, Havok, Neptune Los Angeles Guerrillas (6-11) SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Cheen Paris Legion (5-11) AquA, Classic, Skrapz, Temp

GROUP B

Team (Record coming in) Lineup Atlanta FaZe (16-3) Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys OpTic Chicago (12-8) Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy New York Subliners (12-8) Clayster, Asim, Mack, HyDra Los Angeles Thieves (12-9) Kenny, Huke, Venom, Drazah Seattle Surge (4-12) Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Decemate London Royal Ravens (3-13) Seany, Zaptius, Zed, PaulEhx

Check out our CDL 2021 Season hub for everything you need to know about this season, including a full event schedule, the latest standings, and more.