Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha perks, equipment, and streaks revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha is almost here for PlayStation players. Sledgehammer Games have revealed how the mode will work, alongside weapons, perks, equipment, and killstreaks that will be available.

It was announced during CDL Champs that the Vanguard Alpha will be coming August 27-29 exclusively for anyone on PlayStation.

This mode features aspects of Multiplayer, Gunfight, and Battle Royale. Players battle it out in either duos or trios to become the champion.

Here is everything that will be available in the Vanguard Alpha.

Streaks in Champion Hill?!

Yes. 🛡️ Buy armor plates

✈️ Call on Spy Planes

❤️ Get extra lives

🔥 Equip the deathmachine or flamethrower

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Perks

There will be a total of six perks that players can buy in each match. These perks all give a unique style to help you and your squad become the champion.

Before jumping in you can check out what each of the six perks are and what they do.

Ghost : Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics.

: Undetectable while moving by Spy Planes, enemy intel, and Field Mics. Survival Training : Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas.

: Maximized resistance to stun effects. Immune to gas. High Alert : Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you.

: Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Tracker : Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill.

: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill. Demolition : Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal.

: Extra lethal on spawn. Thrown lethals display an indicator showing the path of the lethal. Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

We’ve seen some of these perks before in other CoD games, but some have a Vanguard twist to them.

High Alert in the Alpha will alert you when someone you can’t see is aiming at you. Also, the Ghost perk will only keep you hidden while moving around the map.

Players can buy these perks in between rounds if they have sufficient funds to do so.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Equipment

Prominent in Call of Duty, equipment plays a huge role in getting kills and winning games. In Champion Hill, there will be some classic ones ready to dominate.

MK2 Frag Grenade : Cookable Fragmentation Grenade.

: Cookable Fragmentation Grenade. No. 69 Stun Grenade : Slows victim’s movement and aiming.

: Slows victim’s movement and aiming. Throwing Knife : Retrievable knife that is lethal when thrown at the body or head.

: Retrievable knife that is lethal when thrown at the body or head. Gammon Bomb : Impact Grenade.

: Impact Grenade. MK V Gas Grenade : Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of gear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing.

: Explodes on impact with the ground, releasing a lingering cloud of gear gas that causes slowed movement, blurred vision, and coughing. S-Mine 44: Proximity-triggered explosive.

As expected, frags, stuns, and throwing knives will return, but there are some new things CoD hasn’t seen.

Gammon Bombs or impact grenades can play a huge role as Vanguard has destructible objects that can change the way a map can play.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Killstreaks

Streaks are purchased, not earned in Champion Hill. There are a total of seven streaks that players can grab, each with a unique way to shape the game.

These streaks will automatically activate at the start of the next round so players will want to be tactical with them.

Spy Plane : Calls in a spy plane which reveals all enemy positions on the minimap to allies. Can’t be shot down. (This automatically activates in the next match.)

: Calls in a spy plane which reveals all enemy positions on the minimap to allies. Can’t be shot down. (This automatically activates in the next match.) Flamenaut : Receive a flamethrower with unlimited fuel and a protective suit. Both lost on death. (This automatically activates in the next match.)

: Receive a flamethrower with unlimited fuel and a protective suit. Both lost on death. (This automatically activates in the next match.) Deathmachine : Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted. (This automatically activates in the next match.)

: Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted. (This automatically activates in the next match.) V2 Rocket : Activates instantly, and drops a V2 Rocket, killing all players and ending the match.

: Activates instantly, and drops a V2 Rocket, killing all players and ending the match. Extra Life : Gain 1 additional life for your team.

: Gain 1 additional life for your team. Armor Plate : A single piece of Armor.

: A single piece of Armor. Full Armor: Full set of armor plates.

The eye-catching one is definitely the V2 Rocket, as it will activate and instantly end the match. There was no price tag listed with this but players can expect it to cost a lot of cash.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha weapons, maps, & operators

Not a lot of details were released regarding weaponry, but Sledgehammer Games did say the weapons are the same through each game. Each weapon has 10 upgrades and each one adds an additional attachment.

There are two weapon sets that will rotate throughout matches each including ARs, LMGs, Shotguns, and Pistols.

Additionally, there are four maps that will have unique lanes and ways to fight: Courtyard, Trainyard, Market, and Airship.

Finally, players can play as four operators: Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, or Arthur Kingsley. These operators will be randomly assigned at the start of each match.

This Alpha is set to drop very soon and players can pre-download the game now and be prepared to fight on Champion Hill.