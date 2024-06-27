“Broken” Warzone shotgun deletes in one-shot and it’s becoming meta

There is a “broken” shotgun that is deleting enemies in one shot in Warzone, but it’s not the one you might be expecting.

Over the last few years, shotguns have had their moments in the spotlight in Warzone. The Dragon’s Breath ammo that ravaged Verdansk won’t be forgotten anytime soon, and neither will the one-shot Doom shotgun – Lockwood 300 – that tore up Al-Mazrah and Modern Warfare 3.

These problematic shotguns have been nerfed time and time again by the devs, and that usually means that the whole category goes on the shelf for a while. Yet, that might be about to change in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

At least according to Warzone guru TheKoreanSavage anyway, as he’s highlighted the Deal Breaker blueprint for the Lockwood 680 as being “broken” right now.

“This shotgun is absolutely broken in Rebirth Island,” the YouTuber said in his June 26 video. “Ridiculous one-shot range, and oh my god, this thing absolutely fries.”

Article continues after ad

The ideal loadout for the Lockwood is centered around the Crown Breaker Choke, Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel, and the Sawed Off Mod. The choke adds a tad more recoil, but buffs the shotgun’s effective damages by a fair bit, while the other two are all about improving the movement speed.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: Crown Breaker Choke

Barrel: Bryson Hammerforged Long Barrel

Laser: Hipshot L20

Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

As per WZRanked stats, the Lockwood 680 has ticked up to be just outside the meta, with it currently ranking as the 11th most-popular gun on there. It’s just behind the likes of the recently buffed MTZ–556 and MCW, and even ahead of the buffed BAL 27.

Shotguns were not touched in the Season 4 Reloaded update, aside from the KV Broadside’s JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit, meaning that this hasn’t been nerfed at all just yet. So, you’ve still some time to run wild with it – especially on Rebirth.