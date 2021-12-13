Underrated Warzone sniper loadout is better than Kar98 & Swiss

If you’re looking to mix up your sniper loadouts for Warzone, look no further than the Type 99 as stats guru TrueGameData has a build that is “broken” due to its one-shot potential.

When it comes to picking a sniper to run in Warzone, players have been split between the Kar98k and Swiss K31 for the longest time. However, with the Vanguard integration, there are plenty of other options as well.

Vanguard’s long-range options may not be as fast as a Kar98K build with that trusty Sport Comb stock, but they certainly pack a considerable punch.

The Type 99, especially, is a big damage dealer and can put enemies down with one shot, no matter where on the body you may hit them – which is a pretty big change compared to its rival.

Warzone stats guru TrueGameData pointed out that the long-range rifle is currently a bit “overpowered” in the battle royale, especially with its damage-increasing attachments.

In his December 12 video, the YouTuber notes that the Shiraishi 712mm barrel, 8mm Klauser 5 round mag, and Vital perk all buff the damage to a point where a chest shot will knock an enemy with full health and armor. Nothing else will do so.

Obviously, with 10 perk slots on the Vanguard weapons, you can make it even deadlier by buffing the bullet velocity and overall stability. Though, it does come at a cost of the already slow speeds – both ADS and movement as a whole.

One-shot Tyer 99 Warzone class

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: Shiraishi 712mm barrel

Optic: Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: 8mm Klauser 5 round mag

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Deep Breath

Some players may try and add attachments that reduce Flinch, however, the YouTuber believes these don’t work as it currently stands.

One change you can make is to opt for the ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope as that removes the glint when aiming in. Though, you will of course lose a bit of range.

As we’re in the early days of the Vanguard meta shaking out, it remains to be seen if the Type 99 will knock off the Swiss and Kar98, but it certainly has a case.