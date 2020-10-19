Black Ops Cold War players are already glitching into walls in the beta - Dexerto

The Black Ops Cold War beta has barely been live for a few days and players have already figured out ways of glitching inside of textures to gain a completely unfair advantage.

One of the core pillars of the Call of Duty franchise has long been map design. The quality of a given map often contributes more to the experience than any other factor. If a map is built well, players are going to have a good time. However, the opposite holds true as well.

While map design throughout the limited set of battlegrounds in the Cold War beta has been solid, some pesky players have ruined the experience for others. A handful of bugs have been discovered in this build of the game, and they’re becoming a bigger problem with each passing day.

Whether you’ve just respawned or you’re on the flank of a century, you may need to be more cautious of your surroundings than ever before. There’s a good chance someone might be hiding in a wall waiting to gun you down.

The Cold War beta features a mix of playlist that cater to all team sizes. From more standard 6v6 to bigger team battles with the Combined Arms and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb modes. However, it appears as though maps from all categories can suffer from the same issues.

Players have mischievously found ways to break through the play-space. Jumping inside of various walls, they’re able to shield themselves from any incoming damage. All while returning fire and shooting at enemies nearby.

One particular spot can be found right outside of the A Control site on Moscow. You’re able to crash through the texture opposite the point and take down challengers while practically invincible.

Another exploit can be found on the Armada map. There’s a far more game-breaking location that can overlook ziplines and the better part of the D Flag site.

Treyarch is yet to address the issues plaguing multiple maps in the beta. However, do keep in mind that this is the exact point of a beta after all. To find and squash as many bugs as possible before the full launch on November 13.

This isn’t the first Call of Duty to feature a wall-breaking issue like this and it probably won’t be the last. There’s seemingly no way to return fire or damage enemies in these glitched spots. So if you encounter them in your next session, your best bet is just to keep a good distance and avoid those areas when possible.