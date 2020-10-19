 Black Ops Cold War players are already glitching into walls in the beta - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War players are already glitching into walls in the beta

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:57

by Brad Norton
The Black Ops Cold War beta has barely been live for a few days and players have already figured out ways of glitching inside of textures to gain a completely unfair advantage.

One of the core pillars of the Call of Duty franchise has long been map design. The quality of a given map often contributes more to the experience than any other factor. If a map is built well, players are going to have a good time. However, the opposite holds true as well.

While map design throughout the limited set of battlegrounds in the Cold War beta has been solid, some pesky players have ruined the experience for others. A handful of bugs have been discovered in this build of the game, and they’re becoming a bigger problem with each passing day.

Whether you’ve just respawned or you’re on the flank of a century, you may need to be more cautious of your surroundings than ever before. There’s a good chance someone might be hiding in a wall waiting to gun you down.

Wall glitch spot on Moscow from blackopscoldwar

The Cold War beta features a mix of playlist that cater to all team sizes. From more standard 6v6 to bigger team battles with the Combined Arms and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb modes. However, it appears as though maps from all categories can suffer from the same issues. 

Players have mischievously found ways to break through the play-space. Jumping inside of various walls, they’re able to shield themselves from any incoming damage. All while returning fire and shooting at enemies nearby.

One particular spot can be found right outside of the A Control site on Moscow. You’re able to crash through the texture opposite the point and take down challengers while practically invincible.

Another exploit can be found on the Armada map. There’s a far more game-breaking location that can overlook ziplines and the better part of the D Flag site. 

Guy Using an Inside-Wall Exploit on Armada from blackopscoldwar

Treyarch is yet to address the issues plaguing multiple maps in the beta. However, do keep in mind that this is the exact point of a beta after all. To find and squash as many bugs as possible before the full launch on November 13.

This isn’t the first Call of Duty to feature a wall-breaking issue like this and it probably won’t be the last. There’s seemingly no way to return fire or damage enemies in these glitched spots. So if you encounter them in your next session, your best bet is just to keep a good distance and avoid those areas when possible.

How to watch CoD Mobile World Championship 2020: results, schedule, more

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:20 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 7:21

by Daniel Cleary
The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 has kicked off and viewers can unlock in-game rewards for watching the event. Here’s everything you’ll need to catch the action live.

After millions of players competed in CoD Mobile’s early qualification stages for the chance at earning a spot in the World Championship, only the top eight teams are left standing in each region.

The final stage of the CoD Mobile’s Champs will see teams battling it out in five different regions and will feature double-elimination bracket play to decide the winners.

Call of Duty mobile characters on crossfire
Activision
The CoD Mobile Championship will feature the best teams from each region.

When does the CoD Mobile World Championship start?

CoD Mobile’s 2020 Playoffs will be held in five unique regions around the world and each region’s playoffs will last for two days in total.

However, the final event will be quite spread out, with matches scheduled for September and October. You can find when the World Championship will start for each of the regions below.

  • Japan: September 26 –27
  • Latin America: September 26 –27
  • Western Europe: October 17 – 18
  • North America: October 24 – 25
  • Rest of the World: September 26 –27

How to watch CoD Mobile Champs 2020

All of the matches will be broadcasted on CoD Mobile’s official YouTube channel, although it is worth noting that there were also native streams for the Japan and Latin America Playoffs.

Players will also be able to earn in-game rewards, by simply watching the final stages of the 2020 World Championship through the CoD Mobile app on the selected dates.

Call of duty mobile championship creen
Activision
Rewards can be earned for watching the Playoffs in the CoD Mobile app.

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Western Europe results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 KingsClan $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Cold Esports $10,000
3 Team Singularity $8,000
4 Hammers Esports $5,000
5 U4X Esports $3,500
6 French Infinity $3,500
7 Grizzly Gaming $2,500
8 QLASH Spain $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Latin America results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 INFLUENCE RAGE $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 FEB E-Sports $10,000
3 Infinex Gaming $8,000
4 INTZ $5,000
5 GODSENT $3,500
6 BEEBL4ACK E-Sports $3,500
7 Dayton of Fire $2,500
8 Galactic Gaming $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Eastern Europe & Asia results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Team Mayhem $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 3rB Squad $10,000
3 Game & Geek $8,000
4 SynerGE $5,000
5 UnBroken eSports $3,500
6 1st eSports $3,500
7 TeamIND $2,500
8 Reckoning eSports $2,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Japan results (Top 5)

Place Team Prize Money
1 REJECT $15,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Bedroom Team $10,000
3 JUPITER $8,000
4 Witty $5,000
5 SF $3,500

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Garena results (Top 6)

Place Team Prize Money
1 NRX Jeremiah 29:11 World Championship Qualification
2 Davio.FreeSlot
3 DivinityUprising
4 DG Esports
5 Resurgence
6 FunPlus Phoenix

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 South Korea results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 1K Gaming $30,000 + World Championship Qualification
2 Midnight $10,000
3 TOP $3,000
4 Aztec $1,000
5 Ampersand $1,000
6 Pretty Ones $1,000
7 MukTyu $1,000
8 Trust Me $1,000

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Vietnam results (Top 8)

Place Team Prize Money
1 Good Genius $3,450 + World Championship Qualification
2 ProGK $1,725
3 Creative Gaming $1,165
4 F9 Team $776
5 StormKing $518
6 Bo Toc LAG $345
7 Thich San Bot $260
8 Anh Em $172

CoD Mobile Champs 2020 Prize Pool

When announcing the 2020 CoD Mobile World Championship, Activision revealed that they would also be offering $1 million dollars in prizing spread across each stage of the event.

While a chunk of the prize pool has already been given away during the qualification stage, there is still plenty for the final teams to compete for.

All five regions will have the exact same prize pool and you can find the full prize pool breakdown for CoD Mobile’s 2020 World Championship below.

  • 1st Place: $15,000
  • 2nd Place: $10,000
  • 3rd Place: $8,000
  • 4th Place: $5,000
  • 5th – 6th Place: $3,500
  • 7th – 8th Place: $2,500