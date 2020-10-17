 Shroud explains how Treyarch can fix Fireteam in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Shroud explains how Treyarch can fix Fireteam in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Oct/2020 4:32

by Andrew Amos
Shroud side by side with Black Ops Cold War Fireteam gameplay
Treyarch / Twitch: shroud

Black Ops Cold War shroud

Fireteam is the newest game mode to hit Call of Duty, with Treyarch adding the team-based mode in Black Ops Cold War. However, according to Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Fireteam is a long way off being enjoyable. He’s got some fixes though.

The new Fireteam game mode in Black Ops Cold War is a bit of everything. It’s part battle-royale, with players being divided up into 10 teams of four. It’s got some objective hunting, and obviously, kills go a long way to racking up points.

However, the game mode has received a mixed reception upon release in the beta. While it’s definitely a different gameplay experience to normal, the mode loses its charm pretty quickly.

COD player planting bomb in Fireteam mode
Treyarch
Fireteam is a huge new game mode in Black Ops Cold War, but there’s some kinks that need fixing.

It can feel like a grind, with games taking forever, and long time-to-kill making the action less explosive. It can also get pretty confusing, with the objective not awfully clear. Shroud shares many of these same concerns with Fireteam as the rest of the community.

He’s got some solutions though. His biggest quandary with Fireteam is the long time-to-kill. With players getting armor on top of their health, gunfights can take forever, and even if you win one, you’re at a stark disadvantage until you find time to heal up and top up your plates.

Shroud has a simple solution though: remove the armor, and increase everyone’s base HP.

“I wish there wasn’t armor in [Fireteam]. That would be nice. Simple solution: why can’t they just make it so your HP is higher in this game mode? No armor, nothing ⁠— your HP is just a little bit higher. You still get the same regen, it might just take a little bit longer to get to max, but isn’t that an easy solution,” he said while playing through the beta.

Shroud’s problem isn’t with the armor mechanic itself. After all, he was an avid player of Warzone, and didn’t have any problems with it in the battle royale environment. It just doesn’t fit the bill for Fireteam though. It makes the gameplay clunky, in his opinion.

Segment begins at 11:12.

“The problem isn’t the armor itself, or the health that you have. The problem is that once you’ve ticked away and that armor can’t be regened like your health can, you’re now Joe Garbargio,” he said.

Then, there was also another issue: “that game mode took way too long.” That’s been a pretty hot talking point in the community since Fireteam’s release. The simple solution for that is reduce the time limit and points required to win.

Those changes will come with time as Treyarch keeps tinkering with the new game mode. For now, the jury is still out for shroud on Black Ops Cold War. While he’s enjoying himself, he hasn’t played enough yet to form a proper opinion.

Call of Duty

Warzone pro Aydan reveals his biggest problems with Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Oct/2020 22:43

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Aydan

Black Ops Cold War

Now that the Black Ops Cold War Beta is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, more and more people are starting to give their opinion on the game so far. Warzone player and streamer Aydan has also chimed in his opinions on it, and needless to say, it’s not all positive.

With the second weekend of the Black Ops Cold War Beta starting on October 15, 2020, almost everyone who wants to play the game has the ability to do so. While it’s technically not open to all Xbox and PC players quite yet, tons of people have jumped in, played a number of different matches and provided feedback – which makes sense, given it’s a pre-release version.

Even since the first weekend, more competitive players like Shroud, Aches, Scump, Drift0r, and others have talked about what they like and dislike about the game and so far, it seems like a fairly mixed bag. Now, another player has joined the fray.

Warzone Twitch streamer and YouTuber Aydan took to Twitter to offer feedback about the Black Ops Cold War Beta, and there are a couple of things he would like to see addressed.

According to him, while the movement in the game is fun overall, he wishes there were a different system in place other than sliding due to the fact that last year’s entry, the highly-debated Modern Warfare (2019), had the same feature.

In addition, he also complained about dropshotting being ineffective in the game, claiming that laying down and standing up is way too slow.

“I don’t necessarily want dropshotting to be effective in all gunfights, but laying down in general is way to slow,” Aydan said in a reply to another user.

It’s not all bad for Aydan, however; In a reply to his original tweet, he said that the gun balancing, wildcard system, and killstreaks in the beta are all fun, but that overall he would give it a 6/10 if he had to rate it now and 7 or 8/10 once the full thing releases.

Treyarch is constantly fine-tuning the game, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the developer makes similar changes before the final version. That being said, it remains to be seen just how much it changes.