Black Ops Cold War Open Beta patch notes: Control, new weapons, more - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War Open Beta patch notes: Control, new weapons, more

Published: 17/Oct/2020 18:28 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 18:54

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is now open to all players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and as part of that, Treyarch have released a fresh set of patch notes detailing all of the latest changes and additions.

Finally, after watching their PS4 counterparts enjoy a whole weekend of the Black Ops Cold War Beta, those on Xbox One and PC who didn’t pre-order the game can now also try out the upcoming title’s testing period.

In addition to making it fully open to everyone, Treyarch also made some more changes and added new content, including a raised level cap, the addition of Control, and other gameplay updates, bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Raised level cap + new weapons, perks, more

Black Ops Cold War Open Beta schedule
Treyarch
The full schedule for the Black Ops Cold War Open Beta weekend.

As had been previously announced, the maximum level players can reach during the Beta has been raised from 31 to 40. This means that a lot more content is now available for users to unlock for their loadouts, including more guns, perks, scorestreaks, wildcards equipment, and Field Upgrades.

As far as the weapons go, the new ones that can now be chosen include the RPD light machine gun, RPG-7 rocket launcher, Magnum pistol, and more. The Quartermaster and Ninja perks are also now available, along with the Air Patrol and Chopper Gunner scorestreaks.

Rounding off this latest wave of new unlockables are the Perk Greed Wilcard, Decoy Grenade, Semtex, and the Jammer Field Upgrade.

Control

Black Ops 4 Cold War Control
Treyarch
Control, which debuted in Black Ops 4, has now been added to the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

Control is a popular 6v6 game mode that originally debuted in Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 and has now been added to the BOCW Beta’s Quick Play selection menu for the remainder of the weekend.

In Control, there are two objectives on the map and teams are assigned to either capture or defend them, with there also being the option to simply wipe out the enemy side’s remaining lives.

Black Ops Cold War Beta October 17 update – patch notes

CONTROL (6v6)

Control joins the Quick Play selection of 6v6 modes today in the Crossplay Open Beta. We’re excited to bring back this Black Ops 4 fan-favorite, where opposing teams fight to capture or defend two objectives on the map or wipe out the other team before running out of lives.

Each team of up to six players has 30 lives distributed among the team, injecting a new layer of strategy for both attacking and defending teams. Jump into Control this weekend on Cartel, Miami, and Moscow, and let us know what you think.

LEVEL CAP INCREASE

All players now have access to the following by reaching level 40:

  • WEAPONS
    • RPD light machine gun
    • RPG-7 launcher
    • Magnum pistol + more
  • PERKS
    • Quartermaster
    • Ninja
  • SCORESTREAKS
    • Air Patrol
    • Chopper Gunner
  • WILDCARD
    • Perk Greed
  • EQUIPMENT
    • Decoy
    • Semtex
  • FIELD UPGRADE
    • Jammer

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

  • Fireteam: Dirty Bomb
    • Reduced the chances that players will join a match already in progress.
    • Reduced the spawn frequency of the Hind.
    • Reduced the drop rates of War Machine and Attack Helicopter Scorestreaks.

STABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when players joined a Fireteam: Dirty Bomb match and were assigned an invalid team.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb if a player disconnected while depositing Uranium.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when killing other players while in a vehicle that was just destroyed.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the Gunsmith button could be missing after selecting a new weapon.

PC

  • Prevented the player’s name from being displayed in the Barracks menu if Real ID was enabled in Battle.net.

Barring any extensions, the Black Ops Cold War Beta is scheduled to end on Monday, October 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Black Ops Cold War fans have been left frustrated after it has become clear that some players have been cheating and aimbotting – in the game’s ongoing beta. 

Community issues with cheating in Call of Duty have risen exponentially in the last year or so, with many complaining that cheaters in Warzone have led t0 some online matches being unplayable.

While Activision have released multiple statements and lawsuits to combat cheaters and sites selling exploits, many players have called on them to do more.

What is worrying even more players, though, is that a minority appear to be cheating in the ongoing Black Ops Cold War Beta. That’s right, a beta.

Activision / Infinity Ward
The BOCW Beta is now open to all players, regardless of per-orders or platforms.

While earlier weekends in the beta have been strictly limited to those who have pre-ordered and PS4 players, October 17 sees it opened to all players, regardless of platform or pre-orders. Xbox, PC and PS4 players can now all play Treyarch’s latest instalment, but that has seemingly led to some issues.

Redditor ‘madzuk‘ shared footage of one Cartel match, which shows an opponent quite clearly aimbotting. Their XM4 spins around the map, locking onto opponent after opponent, and meant they racked up an incredible 94 kills in the completed game.

For the Redditor and their teammates, it simply meant confirmation of what they feared – that people are hacking in the Beta of an upcoming title.

The MOST blatant and ridiculous aim hack I’ve EVER seen in a video game 😂 from r/blackopscoldwar

The frustration of many players then turned to Activision, asking how the major publisher is failing to prevent cheating in a Beta. “We’re literally a week into the beta and the games ruined by cheaters and SBMM already,” one fan replied. “I can’t believe the series I love and played daily for over a decade has turned into this.”

The Reddit user’s post has already garnered over 1,200 upvotes, as players strive to draw attention the cheater. Hopefully we don’t see many more posts like this one.