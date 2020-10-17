Black Ops Cold War Open Beta patch notes: Control, new weapons, more - Dexerto

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is now open to all players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and as part of that, Treyarch have released a fresh set of patch notes detailing all of the latest changes and additions.

Finally, after watching their PS4 counterparts enjoy a whole weekend of the Black Ops Cold War Beta, those on Xbox One and PC who didn’t pre-order the game can now also try out the upcoming title’s testing period.

Advertisement

In addition to making it fully open to everyone, Treyarch also made some more changes and added new content, including a raised level cap, the addition of Control, and other gameplay updates, bug fixes, and stability improvements.

Raised level cap + new weapons, perks, more

As had been previously announced, the maximum level players can reach during the Beta has been raised from 31 to 40. This means that a lot more content is now available for users to unlock for their loadouts, including more guns, perks, scorestreaks, wildcards equipment, and Field Upgrades.

Advertisement

Read More: BOCW cheaters are already ruining the Beta

As far as the weapons go, the new ones that can now be chosen include the RPD light machine gun, RPG-7 rocket launcher, Magnum pistol, and more. The Quartermaster and Ninja perks are also now available, along with the Air Patrol and Chopper Gunner scorestreaks.

Rounding off this latest wave of new unlockables are the Perk Greed Wilcard, Decoy Grenade, Semtex, and the Jammer Field Upgrade.

Control

Control is a popular 6v6 game mode that originally debuted in Treyarch’s Black Ops 4 and has now been added to the BOCW Beta’s Quick Play selection menu for the remainder of the weekend.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone pro Aydan reveals his biggest problems with BOCW

In Control, there are two objectives on the map and teams are assigned to either capture or defend them, with there also being the option to simply wipe out the enemy side’s remaining lives.

Black Ops Cold War Beta October 17 update – patch notes

CONTROL (6v6)

Control joins the Quick Play selection of 6v6 modes today in the Crossplay Open Beta. We’re excited to bring back this Black Ops 4 fan-favorite, where opposing teams fight to capture or defend two objectives on the map or wipe out the other team before running out of lives.

Advertisement

Each team of up to six players has 30 lives distributed among the team, injecting a new layer of strategy for both attacking and defending teams. Jump into Control this weekend on Cartel, Miami, and Moscow, and let us know what you think.

LEVEL CAP INCREASE

Advertisement

All players now have access to the following by reaching level 40:

WEAPONS RPD light machine gun RPG-7 launcher Magnum pistol + more

PERKS Quartermaster Ninja

SCORESTREAKS Air Patrol Chopper Gunner

WILDCARD Perk Greed

EQUIPMENT Decoy Semtex

FIELD UPGRADE Jammer



GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Reduced the chances that players will join a match already in progress. Reduced the spawn frequency of the Hind. Reduced the drop rates of War Machine and Attack Helicopter Scorestreaks.



STABILITY IMPROVEMENTS

Fixed a crash that could occur when players joined a Fireteam: Dirty Bomb match and were assigned an invalid team.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb if a player disconnected while depositing Uranium.

Fixed a crash that could occur when killing other players while in a vehicle that was just destroyed.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Gunsmith button could be missing after selecting a new weapon.

PC

Prevented the player’s name from being displayed in the Barracks menu if Real ID was enabled in Battle.net.

Barring any extensions, the Black Ops Cold War Beta is scheduled to end on Monday, October 19 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.