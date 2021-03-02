Black Ops Cold War March 2 update: New Dead Ops mode, Outbreak changes, more - Dexerto

Treyarch just dropped another surprising Black Ops Cold War update on March 2, bringing two explosive new game modes to the title, as well as a raft of planned Zombies changes, and a huge set of long-awaited bug fixes.

Just days after the enormous Season 2 update, Black Ops Cold War now has another patch — very Zombies focused, this time around — to install before you can get grinding. This one comes with a fresh Zombies experience, along with a new multiplayer playlist and some key quality of life fixes.

Advertisement

Despite the recent introduction of Outbreak, Zombies players now have even more to sink their teeth into. For the first time in franchise history, you can drop into the arcade-style Dead Ops experience in first person.

Moreover, objective-based gameplay should be much smoother moving forward. Here’s everything there is to know about the latest patch.

Advertisement

New Dead Ops Arcade experience in Black Ops Cold War

Dead Ops has been a unique arcade mode in Treyarch titles since its first iteration in 2010’s Black Ops. Now, players can access the lighthearted mode in first person.

Read More: Best Cold War AUG Warzone loadout

All the standard features are still available, from randomly generated levels to unique boss fights. Though you’ll now be playing from a more traditional perspective if you’re a Zombies enthusiast.

Advertisement

Rapid Fire Moshpit in Black Ops Cold War

If you’re all about getting into the action as soon as possible, this new playlist is just for you. Rather than hunting down enemies on large maps, Rapid Fire Moshpit brings the fight to you in a new way.

This action-packed playlist features a mix of TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint across many of the smallest maps in the game.

Advertisement

Moreover, a Spy Plane is constantly overhead for both teams.

With the Ghost Perk disabled, this means all players will be visible at all times, truly upping the pace of the match. Last but not least, search time in between games is reduced for this playlist. Keeping you in the action as often as possible.

Advertisement

There’s currently no telling just how big this update is across the board. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as that information comes to light.

Read More: Best weapons for Zombies Outbreak mode

The full Black Ops Cold War patch notes for March 2 can be found below.

Black Ops Cold War update: March 2 patch notes

Multiplayer

Modes

Combined Arms Adjusted Zone Capture time in Combined Arms Assault.



Zombies

Outbreak

Stability Added various stability fixes for issues with Objectives, Jump Pads, Krasny Soldat, and the Dragon Relic. Fixed a crash that could occur when killing a Megaton HVT during the Elimination Objective.

Gameplay The Eliminate Objective no longer removes additional enemies between HVT jumps to better balance difficulty with other Outbreak Objectives. Addressed an issue with zombies pausing or pathing incorrectly to the Holdout Objective. Addressed an issue where the Krasny Soldat’s flamethrower attack would not deal damage under certain circumstances. Addressed an issue where the flashlight would stay on after spectating during the Holdout Objective.

Perks Addressed an issue where Tombstone Soda could cause the player to fall out of the gameplay space in Golova, Alpine, and Ruka.

Support Addressed an issue where the Chopper Gunner could fly out of the gameplay space after multiple uses.



Weapons

Addressed an issue where Ray Gun splash damage could break all Armor if the player had Jugger-Nog Tiers III, IV, and V.

Field Upgrades