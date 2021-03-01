Best weapons for Outbreak mode in Black Ops Cold War Zombies - Dexerto

While Zombies maps generally play different from one another, Black Ops Cold War’s new Outbreak mode almost feels like an entirely different game, mostly due to its open-world nature. Because of this, you’ll probably want to use a different setup than what you’re used to.

With the release of Outbreak in Black Ops Cold War, fans now have the ability to experience a Zombies experience on a large-scale, almost open-world map, which is something that players have been clamoring for quite some time.

Because of this design change, fans will once again have to change up how they play and, most importantly, what weapons they use while exploring all the maps. Here are some of the best ones that you can use in Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode.

Wonder Weapons

There are currently three Wonder Weapons available in Outbreak as far as we know (the Ray Gun, the D.I.E. Shockwave, and the RAI K-84) and, while each of them could easily be given their own spots on this list individually, there are also some normal weapons that deserve the time in the spotlight.

The inclusion of the Wonder Weapons is a no-brainer: they are easily the most powerful weapons in Zombies and getting even one of them can guarantee your ascension into harder objectives here in Outbreak.

The only problem is that, as of the time of this writing, there’s no easy way to get your hands on them. They are currently only available through the trial rewards, ground loot from a dead Megaton, or the Mystery Box. That being said, if you can find them, it’ll be well worth it.

M16

While the weapon is currently dominating in Warzone right now, the M16 is also one of the more useful weapons in Outbreak mode. Because of the fact that the game features a mix of long-range and QCB engagements, throwing a scope on the burst-fire weapon can help you take out the undead with ease.

The Pack-a-Punch version is even better, turning the weapon into a six-round-burst gun, capable of taking down larger hordes without much hassle. If you equip this as your starting gun, you’ll have a good time, especially if you choose to upgrade it as much as you can.

Stoner 63

One weapon that’s seemingly been consistent over all three Black Ops Cold War Zombies experiences is the Stoner 63 LMG. The weapon has a pretty good rate-of-fire, a large ammo supply, and relatively low recoil, making it ideal for Outbreak’s demanding engagements.

While it may be a bit difficult to take out Zombies at a distance with the Stoner, it’s still a solid choice, especially compared to the other LMGs in the game right now.

FARA 83

This one might require a bit more testing considering it released right alongside the Outbreak mode itself, however, the new FARA 83 assault rifle seems to be a pretty viable option within the new mode, at least for the early rounds.

The weapon has a pretty controllable recoil, especially if you put on attachments to help you like grips. On top of that, the fire-rate’s pretty solid, the mobility’s good, and the damage it outputs will help you drop Zombies no problem.

The only inherent issue with the FARA is the magazine size. It’s pretty easy to dump an entire magazine into a horde so you may want to throw on an extended mag to help you out. Otherwise, it seems like a pretty solid option.

Of course, this isn’t to say that only these weapons are solid choices but if you use these, you’ll have a much easier time in Black Ops Cold War’s new Outbreak mode. If any new guns seem to dominate in the mode as time goes on, we’ll update this piece accordingly.