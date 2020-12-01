 Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal Season 1 maps, Operators, more - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal Season 1 maps, Operators, more

Published: 1/Dec/2020 23:56

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Everything from new maps to incoming Operators and plenty more has all spilled out early, with new Black Ops Cold War leaks revealing a bunch of content coming with the Season 1 update.

We’re still a few days out from the arrival of Season 1, though new Black Ops Cold War leaks are coming through almost every day. From classic modes making a return, to unique in-game events on the horizon, we’ve already got a decent idea of what to expect.

However, things haven’t stopped there. The latest set of datamined content has uncovered our first-look at Season 1 maps, Operators, and more. While the names of incoming maps may have been revealed a while back, we now have a proper look at all four additions coming soon.

Additionally, there’s also a unique Season 1 Starter pack that comes boasting some exclusive rewards. Here’s a rundown on everything we now know thanks to the latest leaks.

First look at Black Ops Cold War Season 1 maps

Up first, we’ve got a quick look at four new locations coming in Season 1. They’re bite-sized pictures that simply reveal the theme of each new map. The first appears to be some kind of game show set as camera equipment and bright signs can be spotted throughout.

Next up looks to be a darker map, perhaps something underground or even a subway system given the briefcases nearby. It may have been an evacuation site. Only time will tell for this one.

The third map pictured seems to be a wide-open locale with some kind of rocket in the center. Maybe a testing facility or a fully-fledged launch site somewhere in the United States.

Last but not least, we have a simple map that looks to feature some amount of office space, shelving, and a patriotic statue of sorts. If earlier intel holds up, one of these new locations will be a fresh Zombies experience. The first appears to be confirmed for Gunfight only, meaning a close-quarters design for 2v2 combat. While the remaining two maps are for core multiplayer game modes.

It’s worth noting that not all of these are confirmed to be launching on day one. While the major update is set to introduce a ton of this new content, some of these maps could be drip-fed throughout the season to keep players coming back. 

First look at Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Operator Skins

What would a new Season in Call of Duty be without some fresh cosmetics? A few of your favorite Operators appear to be getting some new outfits in Season 1. First up is Woods with a new winter look, rocking some snow goggles, thick gloves, a beanie, and a coat.

Next is Sims who has a more casual look this time around. Rather than dressing the part for a mission, he’s wearing a simple top with some cool shades and a hat.

Last but not least is some love for the Warsaw Pact. Portnova has a new skin this Season with a vibrant red top and a matching beret.

Also part of the leaks is an entirely new skin that could be the level 100 unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

This Operator comes equipped for battle with multiple grenades and ammunition pouches on his upper body. Not to mention an imposing mask to cover his presumably scarred face.

Another new Operator wears a gas mask, only has one eye, and could not be more intimidating in an all-black outfit. 

These come alongside a previously leaked Operator skin for Adler. There’s no way of telling how to unlock these items; some might be tied to the Battle Pass, while others could be acquired through challenges like their current variants.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.