Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal Season 1 maps, Operators, more - Dexerto

Everything from new maps to incoming Operators and plenty more has all spilled out early, with new Black Ops Cold War leaks revealing a bunch of content coming with the Season 1 update.

We’re still a few days out from the arrival of Season 1, though new Black Ops Cold War leaks are coming through almost every day. From classic modes making a return, to unique in-game events on the horizon, we’ve already got a decent idea of what to expect.

However, things haven’t stopped there. The latest set of datamined content has uncovered our first-look at Season 1 maps, Operators, and more. While the names of incoming maps may have been revealed a while back, we now have a proper look at all four additions coming soon.

Additionally, there’s also a unique Season 1 Starter pack that comes boasting some exclusive rewards. Here’s a rundown on everything we now know thanks to the latest leaks.

First look at Black Ops Cold War Season 1 maps

🚨NEW MAPS COMING IN SEASON 1🚨 Don't know 100% which ones are 2v2 maps and which ones are the 6v6 maps Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more Season 1 Leaks❗ pic.twitter.com/YQQdjlHbdQ — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 1, 2020

Up first, we’ve got a quick look at four new locations coming in Season 1. They’re bite-sized pictures that simply reveal the theme of each new map. The first appears to be some kind of game show set as camera equipment and bright signs can be spotted throughout.

Next up looks to be a darker map, perhaps something underground or even a subway system given the briefcases nearby. It may have been an evacuation site. Only time will tell for this one.

The third map pictured seems to be a wide-open locale with some kind of rocket in the center. Maybe a testing facility or a fully-fledged launch site somewhere in the United States.

Last but not least, we have a simple map that looks to feature some amount of office space, shelving, and a patriotic statue of sorts. If earlier intel holds up, one of these new locations will be a fresh Zombies experience. The first appears to be confirmed for Gunfight only, meaning a close-quarters design for 2v2 combat. While the remaining two maps are for core multiplayer game modes.

It’s worth noting that not all of these are confirmed to be launching on day one. While the major update is set to introduce a ton of this new content, some of these maps could be drip-fed throughout the season to keep players coming back.

First look at Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Operator Skins

🚨BATTLE PASS SKINS🚨 Look pretty cool Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more Season 1 Leaks❗ pic.twitter.com/tjK0wOLXzs — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 1, 2020

What would a new Season in Call of Duty be without some fresh cosmetics? A few of your favorite Operators appear to be getting some new outfits in Season 1. First up is Woods with a new winter look, rocking some snow goggles, thick gloves, a beanie, and a coat.

Next is Sims who has a more casual look this time around. Rather than dressing the part for a mission, he’s wearing a simple top with some cool shades and a hat.

Last but not least is some love for the Warsaw Pact. Portnova has a new skin this Season with a vibrant red top and a matching beret.

Also part of the leaks is an entirely new skin that could be the level 100 unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

🚨SEASON 1 BATTLE PASS SCREEN🚨 Most Likely the screen you will see in the battle pass section Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more Season 1 Leaks❗ pic.twitter.com/3MjTru6Vxj — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 1, 2020

This Operator comes equipped for battle with multiple grenades and ammunition pouches on his upper body. Not to mention an imposing mask to cover his presumably scarred face.

Another new Operator wears a gas mask, only has one eye, and could not be more intimidating in an all-black outfit.

🚨"STICH" BATTLE PASS SKIN🚨 Most likely the tier 100 skin Follow @BlackOpsLeaks for more Season 1 Leaks❗ pic.twitter.com/vHcyA4ZGcj — Adi Source | Black Ops Cold War Leaks (@BlackOpsLeaks) December 1, 2020

These come alongside a previously leaked Operator skin for Adler. There’s no way of telling how to unlock these items; some might be tied to the Battle Pass, while others could be acquired through challenges like their current variants.