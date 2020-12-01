Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal classic game modes making a return - Dexerto

If you’re a Call of Duty veteran, you’ll be happy to know that even more classic game modes are seemingly on the way to Treyarch’s latest release, as new Black Ops Cold War leaks have revealed audio from some upcoming playlists.

As we near the Season One update on December 10, Black Ops Cold War leaks have become more and more common. We have a good amount of intel on a new Zombies map coming soon, and we’ve even uncovered a new ‘Dropkick’ game mode on the horizon.

Though it seems that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Leaks continue to pour out lately, as we now have even more fresh information to go off. Rather than an image or direct gameplay, this new leak comes in the form of an audio file plucked straight from the game.

If raw gunplay is what you’re about, this upcoming addition will be right up your alley. Barebones playlists are set to return in Black Ops Cold War, according to voice lines that have been dug up in the latest update.

🚨FAN FAVOURITE ‘BareBones’ GAMEMODE COMING TO #BlackOpsColdWar! pic.twitter.com/1tK38AoBLN — Call of Duty Leaks (@CODColdWarNewz) November 30, 2020

From a brief, four-second clip, we hear voice lines for two distinct modes under the Barebones variant. “Barebones Search and Destroy,” along with “Hardcore Barebones Team Deathmatch” were both mentioned. They came through as quotes from the Black Ops Cold War announcer, no different from what you’d hear loading into any other mode in the game.

Additionally, there was also mention of Barebones VIP Escort in the files, according to the original leaker.

For those unfamiliar with this variant, core modes will still play out in exactly the same way. TDM will be won by accumulating kills. VIP Escort along with SnD will both be won by winning rounds, for instance. What’s different here is what kind of tools you have available.

Barebones has appeared in a number of CoD titles over the years. In some instances, it purely took Killstreaks out of the equation. In other games, everything from perks to attachments were stripped away. Only time will tell just how far Treyarch will go with this iteration in Black Ops Cold War.

With more customization on offer than any previous CoD title, running with default guns would be quite a change of pace. Alternatively, removing Wildcards and Killstreaks could be the play here as to keep the feel of the game relatively intact.

There’s currently no date set in stone for the release of Barebones in Black Ops Cold War. It could be on the way in Season One, but it might still be further in the distance. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details slip through the cracks.