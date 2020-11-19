Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal new Season 1 skins, charms & cosmetics - Dexerto

Early Black Ops Cold War leaks have given us a new look at upcoming Season 1 content including skins, weapon charms, and plenty more.

While Black Ops Cold War may have only just released, we’re already barrelling towards the first major update. Kicking off on Thursday, December 10, Season 1 is set to bring Nuketown back, introduce new maps and modes, along with providing a brand new Battle Pass.

The roadmap gave us our first look at some of these upcoming additions, though we’ve been kept in the dark since. However, early leaks have just revealed a bunch of new content that we can likely expect in the new season.

From Operator skins to weapon Blueprints and everything in between, it looks as though BOCW Season 1 will continue introducing content in a similar style to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Here’s a rundown on everything that’s leaked thus far.

With Nuketown ‘84 being a highlight for the seasonal update, leaks from PC dataminer ‘TailsDoll711‘ have revealed some stylish cosmetics that fit right in with the revamped map. For starters, a new weapon Blueprint appears to be tied to the map in some capacity. Seemingly a Hauer 77 variant, this reward could be unlocked by playing on Nuketown, along with a few other items.

Also in the image is a weapon charm of a Nuketown mannequin fully kitted out in 80’s clothing. Additionally, there’s a nuclear weapon sticker that can be plastered on your favorite guns as well.

Early leaks have also revealed the return of Modern Warfare’s watches. While some were purely cosmetic in the past, others came with proper functions. One particular watch coming to BOCW seems to track your progress through your current level.

looks like the watch cosmetic will be returning pic.twitter.com/psFqUl4lnD — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) November 18, 2020

Russell Adler from the game’s campaign is set to receive one of the first seasonal skins, according to the new leaks.

A few different colored jackets and hats can soon be equipped for the multiplayer Operator.

There’s no telling how every cosmetic item will be unlocked just yet. Much of this content could be featured throughout the 100-Tier Battle Pass in Season 1. Meanwhile, other additions could be locked behind various challenges. Only time will tell.

Read More: Best Zombies weapons to use in Black Ops Cold War

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as the Season 1 update draws near. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new details slip through the cracks.