 Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal new Season 1 skins, charms & cosmetics - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaks reveal new Season 1 skins, charms & cosmetics

Published: 19/Nov/2020 0:49

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Early Black Ops Cold War leaks have given us a new look at upcoming Season 1 content including skins, weapon charms, and plenty more.

While Black Ops Cold War may have only just released, we’re already barrelling towards the first major update. Kicking off on Thursday, December 10, Season 1 is set to bring Nuketown back, introduce new maps and modes, along with providing a brand new Battle Pass. 

The roadmap gave us our first look at some of these upcoming additions, though we’ve been kept in the dark since. However, early leaks have just revealed a bunch of new content that we can likely expect in the new season.

From Operator skins to weapon Blueprints and everything in between, it looks as though BOCW Season 1 will continue introducing content in a similar style to 2019’s Modern Warfare. Here’s a rundown on everything that’s leaked thus far.

With Nuketown ‘84 being a highlight for the seasonal update, leaks from PC dataminer ‘TailsDoll711‘ have revealed some stylish cosmetics that fit right in with the revamped map. For starters, a new weapon Blueprint appears to be tied to the map in some capacity. Seemingly a Hauer 77 variant, this reward could be unlocked by playing on Nuketown, along with a few other items.

Also in the image is a weapon charm of a Nuketown mannequin fully kitted out in 80’s clothing. Additionally, there’s a nuclear weapon sticker that can be plastered on your favorite guns as well.

Early leaks have also revealed the return of Modern Warfare’s watches. While some were purely cosmetic in the past, others came with proper functions. One particular watch coming to BOCW seems to track your progress through your current level.

Russell Adler from the game’s campaign is set to receive one of the first seasonal skins, according to the new leaks.

A few different colored jackets and hats can soon be equipped for the multiplayer Operator. 

There’s no telling how every cosmetic item will be unlocked just yet. Much of this content could be featured throughout the 100-Tier Battle Pass in Season 1. Meanwhile, other additions could be locked behind various challenges. Only time will tell.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks as the Season 1 update draws near. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new details slip through the cracks.

Call of Duty

MP5 nerfed in Black Ops Cold War Nov 18 update: patch notes

Published: 18/Nov/2020 19:58 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 21:13

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

A small update released in Black Ops Cold War on November 18 has nerfed the MP5 submachine gun, which had come under scrutiny from the Call of Duty player-base for allegedly being too overpowered.

There’s no doubting that the MP5 has been the most dominant SMG in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer since the game’s launch, as well as being one of the strongest guns overall.

With a good majority of the player-base being especially vocal about the MP5 in their complaints and feedback on social media, the developers have gone ahead and released a small balancing update for the weapon.

According to Treyarch, the MP5’s Base Effective Damage Range has been decreased by 33 percent, going from 15.24 meters at launch to 10.16 meters now. In addition, the initial recoil has also been “adjusted,” although the details about the exact recoil changes weren’t announced and its in-game stats don’t indicate any differences, as of yet.

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Tony Flame, issued a follow-up announcement to let players know that this November 18 balancing update was only for the MP5 and no other weapon.

A larger tuning patch, one that will likely buff or nerf several guns, won’t be coming until Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War kicks off on December 10.

Keep in mind that all BOCW weapons will be added to Warzone on that day, so expect there to be a lot of changes across the board.

What other weapons could be nerfed next in BOCW?

While all of this is no more than speculation, for now, there are some guns in multiplayer that have stood out as ones that need some touching up soon.

The two main ones are the M16 and AUG Tactical Rifles, both of which are burst-fire weapons and have proven to be especially lethal, sometimes even killing enemies in a single burst.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Could the M16 be next in line to receive a nerf in Black Ops Cold War?

The other area of focus is the sniper rifle category, as players have grown increasingly frustrated with how easy snipers can be to use in this game while still providing game-changing amounts of damage.

There are a couple of suggestions floating out there for what Treyarch should do regarding this matter. Some argue that aim assist should be reduced or completely removed on snipers, while others contend that there should be more flinch implemented to make them harder to shoot back with when under fire.