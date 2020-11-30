CoD: Mobile devs tease classic Black Ops map for Season 13 - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is on the way, and an early teaser suggests a classic, fan-pleasing Black Ops map is coming to the game.

Excitement for the next update for CoD: Mobile is heating up, as the game’s developers have begun hinting at what players can expect from Season 13.

As with every season, a new map will be released alongside the update, and it appears that this time around we’re going back in time with a map from 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Yes, it looks like the Russian version of Nuketown is coming to your iPhone and Android devices.

Black Ops 4 Nuketown coming to CoD: Mobile

A teaser image shared by the official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account on November 28 has fans convinced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s version of Nuketown is coming to the game.

The picture appears to be taken from inside the green building on the left side of the map. Through the window, the red building on the opposite side of the map can clearly be seen, as well as the snow-covered landscape surrounding it.

The image was shared alongside the caption: “Bundle up! It has been getting quite chilly lately… coming to #CODMobile in the next season!”

🥶❄ Bundle up! It has been getting quite chilly lately…⁣

⁣

Coming to #CODMobile in the next season! pic.twitter.com/cEDQjb86Tm — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 28, 2020

Black Ops 4’s Nuketown is a remake of the classic map from the original Black Ops. The layout is almost identical, except for the fact that this version takes place at a Russian nuclear missile testing site during the Cold War.

It’s likely that the Season 13 map that appears in CoD: Mobile will be an exact replica of the Nuketown that appeared in Black Ops 4, although there could be some minor differences – we’ll have to wait and see.

It will join previously-added maps from the main Call of Duty titles including Modern Warfare 2’s High-rise and Black Ops 2’s Meltdown maps.

There’s no official release date for Season 13 or the new Nuketown map yet, but we’re expecting to see them in the coming weeks. Season 13 is rumored to begin on December 22, 2020, and will take us through to January, 2021.