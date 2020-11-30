 CoD: Mobile devs tease classic Black Ops map for Season 13 - Dexerto
Call of Duty

CoD: Mobile devs tease classic Black Ops map for Season 13

Published: 30/Nov/2020 17:42

by Daniel Megarry
CoD Mobile
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile Nuketown

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 13 is on the way, and an early teaser suggests a classic, fan-pleasing Black Ops map is coming to the game.

Excitement for the next update for CoD: Mobile is heating up, as the game’s developers have begun hinting at what players can expect from Season 13.

As with every season, a new map will be released alongside the update, and it appears that this time around we’re going back in time with a map from 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Yes, it looks like the Russian version of Nuketown is coming to your iPhone and Android devices.

Black Ops 4's Nuketown
Activision
It’s expected that Black Ops 4’s Nuketown will appear in CoD: Mobile Season 13

Black Ops 4 Nuketown coming to CoD: Mobile

A teaser image shared by the official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter account on November 28 has fans convinced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s version of Nuketown is coming to the game.

The picture appears to be taken from inside the green building on the left side of the map. Through the window, the red building on the opposite side of the map can clearly be seen, as well as the snow-covered landscape surrounding it.

The image was shared alongside the caption: “Bundle up! It has been getting quite chilly lately… coming to #CODMobile in the next season!”

Black Ops 4’s Nuketown is a remake of the classic map from the original Black Ops. The layout is almost identical, except for the fact that this version takes place at a Russian nuclear missile testing site during the Cold War.

It’s likely that the Season 13 map that appears in CoD: Mobile will be an exact replica of the Nuketown that appeared in Black Ops 4, although there could be some minor differences – we’ll have to wait and see.

It will join previously-added maps from the main Call of Duty titles including Modern Warfare 2’s High-rise and Black Ops 2’s Meltdown maps.

There’s no official release date for Season 13 or the new Nuketown map yet, but we’re expecting to see them in the coming weeks. Season 13 is rumored to begin on December 22, 2020, and will take us through to January, 2021.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.