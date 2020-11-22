 Black Ops Cold War Season 1 weapons, maps, scorestreaks leaked - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 weapons, maps, scorestreaks leaked

Published: 22/Nov/2020 2:08

by Theo Salaun
black ops cold war season 1 leaks
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

About a month after its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 is expected to release on December 10. And, weeks before that highly anticipated date, leakers have revealed maps, weapons, and scorestreaks coming to the game.

For the first time in Call of Duty’s history, Warzone will not only allow cross-play between different consoles and systems, but also between content from two distinct CoD titles.

On December 10, Treyarch enthusiasts get to enjoy Black Ops Cold War’s first season of new content, and the chance to bring that content over to Verdansk.

Theoretically, that means players will be able to use loadouts with a Modern Warfare AK-47 alongside a Black Ops Cold War AK-74u. But, according to leakers such as ‘WarzoneNewz’ and ‘CODColdWarNewz’ on Twitter, there will be even more guns to choose from in Season 1.

As WarzoneNewz explains, there will be four new maps, two new guns, and one new scorestreak launching on December 10. While they don’t have pictures of the incoming maps or the scorestreak, they have revealed glimpses of each weapon.

Four new maps have been revealed for Season 1: Dune, Mall, Apocalypse, and Echeleon. While Echeleon sounds like a sci-fi misspelling of the word “echelon” that would suit BOCW’s Zombies mode, it is the more fittingly named Apocalypse that is expected to be a map solely made for that mode.

Both new weapons are expected to be automatic, but the Groza is a bullpup assault rifle, based on the Russian OTs-14, which itself is based on the AK-74u. From leaked pictures, it appears similar to Modern Warfare’s RAM-7: a stocky, mobile AR with room for a fat magazine.

The other new leaked weapon is also automatic, but has been confirmed to be a shotgun (although its name remains unclear). Described as a “full auto shotgun” by WarzoneNewz, the included picture shows a long, slender build that feels closer to an LMG than an actual, chunky shotgun.

Nonetheless, a full-auto shotgun echoes the JAK-12, which was released to Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 6.

The final point of intrigue among these leaks is the “K9 Unit” scorestreak. Fans of Treyarch’s last title, Black Ops 4, are very familiar with the decimation dogs can bring to Call of Duty, as the game’s Nomad Specialist had an Attack Dog companion.

Dogs have helped Black Ops players across numerous titles, but they appear ready to make their return in BOCW for Season 1’s launch. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other leaks and news.

Call of Duty

How to kill the Juggernaut in Warzone – tips & tricks

Published: 21/Nov/2020 23:00

by Marco Rizzo
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

Since the introduction of the juggernaut drop in Warzone back in July, players have been looking at ways to more easily kill the armored beast. Here are some tips that could help you in your quest. 

A juggernaut can create a lot of problems when you are trying to get those wins in Warzone. The game mode already takes a lot of teamwork and skill to achieve a top placement and the addition of an almost invincible enemy certainly doesn’t help.

Even after Activision nerfed the Juggernaut drops by making them harder to obtain, the powerful killstreak remains as powerful as ever and could easily draw your Warzone games to a premature end.

We have compiled a series of tips in order to help you be more effective against the Juggernaut in your games.

Activision
Juggernauts are some of the scariest foes you can possibly find around Verdansk.

Know your enemy

Probably the most important fact to understand about the Juggernaut is that their health does not regenerate (except for when they kill enemies).

This means that any damage that you or anyone inflicts on the target will be mostly permanent, giving you the opportunity to fall back and replenish health and armor without having your progress wiped out.

Keep your distance

Juggernauts are very slow beasts, in fact, they only have around 66-70% of the mobility of a normal player equipped with an SMG. This means that if the gunfight starts taking the wrong turn you will always have the option of safely running away without the fear of being chased — as long as they’re not near a vehicle.

This also comes useful when engaging against a Juggernaut that made the mistake of being caught on an open field, making them vulnerable from fire for a longer period of time compared to a normal player.

Additionally, while their gun is mind-blowingly powerful at short distances, it starts becoming significantly less effective past the 50-meter mark.

Modern Warfare Juggernaut
Activision / Infinity Ward
While a popular item in all Call of Duty games, the Juggernaut seems unwelcome in Warzone.

Prepare your loadout

There are some specific items that will make a big impact when fighting the Juggernaut.

Call of Duty Youtuber TheXclusiveAce shows that equipping your weapons with the FMJ perk will increase the damage inflicted by your bullets against a Juggernaut by “about 50 percent” percent, significantly decreasing the amount of ammo required.

Reddit user -Arhael- does a good job explaining the importance that a single stun grenade could have in a fight against the Juggernaut, significantly slowing down the already weighted down target.

Stunning a juggernaut could also create the perfect opportunity to utilize any Thermites, Molotovs, or even Air Strikes. Its limited mobility will significantly increase the effectiveness of lethal equipment.

-Arhael- also explains the versatility of Riot Shields and how a smart user would be able to safely prevent the target from pushing and hold them off while a team focuses fire on them.

As a final bonus tip, underbarrel equipment (especially incendiary launchers) seem to also be a great way to slowly kill the Juggernaut and can be used with great effect from cover.