Black Ops Cold War Season 1 weapons, maps, scorestreaks leaked - Dexerto

About a month after its release, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season 1 is expected to release on December 10. And, weeks before that highly anticipated date, leakers have revealed maps, weapons, and scorestreaks coming to the game.

For the first time in Call of Duty’s history, Warzone will not only allow cross-play between different consoles and systems, but also between content from two distinct CoD titles.

On December 10, Treyarch enthusiasts get to enjoy Black Ops Cold War’s first season of new content, and the chance to bring that content over to Verdansk.

Theoretically, that means players will be able to use loadouts with a Modern Warfare AK-47 alongside a Black Ops Cold War AK-74u. But, according to leakers such as ‘WarzoneNewz’ and ‘CODColdWarNewz’ on Twitter, there will be even more guns to choose from in Season 1.

As WarzoneNewz explains, there will be four new maps, two new guns, and one new scorestreak launching on December 10. While they don’t have pictures of the incoming maps or the scorestreak, they have revealed glimpses of each weapon.

🚨SEASON 1 MAP NAMES + WEAPONS: Maps: -Dune

-Mall

-Apocalypse (Zombies)

-Echeleon Weapons: -Striker (shotgun)

-Groza (AR) Scorestreak: -K9 Unit More info to come on season one as the days go by! Stay tuned and make sure post notifications are ON!🔔#BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/fVKvCQf0W4 — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) November 21, 2020

Four new maps have been revealed for Season 1: Dune, Mall, Apocalypse, and Echeleon. While Echeleon sounds like a sci-fi misspelling of the word “echelon” that would suit BOCW’s Zombies mode, it is the more fittingly named Apocalypse that is expected to be a map solely made for that mode.

Both new weapons are expected to be automatic, but the Groza is a bullpup assault rifle, based on the Russian OTs-14, which itself is based on the AK-74u. From leaked pictures, it appears similar to Modern Warfare’s RAM-7: a stocky, mobile AR with room for a fat magazine.

The other new leaked weapon is also automatic, but has been confirmed to be a shotgun (although its name remains unclear). Described as a “full auto shotgun” by WarzoneNewz, the included picture shows a long, slender build that feels closer to an LMG than an actual, chunky shotgun.

Nonetheless, a full-auto shotgun echoes the JAK-12, which was released to Modern Warfare and Warzone in Season 6.

🚨SEASON 1 WEAPON: Full auto shotgun😅…#BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/xG3IZkegLy — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) November 20, 2020

The final point of intrigue among these leaks is the “K9 Unit” scorestreak. Fans of Treyarch’s last title, Black Ops 4, are very familiar with the decimation dogs can bring to Call of Duty, as the game’s Nomad Specialist had an Attack Dog companion.

Dogs have helped Black Ops players across numerous titles, but they appear ready to make their return in BOCW for Season 1’s launch. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any other leaks and news.