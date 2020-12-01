Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak reveals Warzone cosmetics for Nuke event

Published: 1/Dec/2020

by Connor Bennett
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

New Black Ops Cold War leaks have pointed towards Warzone rewards for the impending nuke event that looks likely to bring a new map to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode. 

When the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare year was coming to a close, many wondered what would happen to Warzone. Would it make the move over to Black Ops Cold War or remain a separate entity?

Well, in that time, there’s been plenty of speculation about a new map and a move to the Cold War engine – especially as the Nuke, which appeared in Verdansk during the reveal event for the new game, still hasn’t been launched. 

However, it looks like the weapon of mass destruction could soon be set to lift off and kickstart Warzone’s integration with Cold War after some new cosmetics surfaced. 

Warzone operator running with gun
Infinity Ward
Warzone hasnt made the move to Cold War just yet, but it appears as if its coming soon.

Call of Duty leaker WarzoneNewz posted an image of an emblem where a Nuke can be seen blasting off around the Soviet flag – making it look like a Sickle. 

Additionally, there is a calling card for Alcatraz, or at least a map based on Alcatraz anyway – with Russian propaganda billboards being used on the main building in the centre of the image. 

The long-standing theory, since the Nuke arrived on Verdansk, has been that it will blast off and destroy Verdansk, giving way for some sort of rebirthed version of Alcatraz, given Treyarch used the small, prison map back in Blackout – the first attempt at Call of Duty Battle Royale. However, nothing has been confirmed. 

During the Cold War reveal event, where players were tasked with running around Verdansk and completing certain tasks, unique emblems and calling cards were released. So, it would make sense that they’d want to commemorate another live event with rewards for players who are there.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see what Treyarch decides to do, as there’s been no confirmation, just yet, about whether there will be another map or if it’s just going to be an extension of Verdansk.

Call of Duty

Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone event: Schedule, how to compete, more

Published: 1/Dec/2020

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone
Activision / Twitch

Twitch Rivals Warzone

The next major Warzone event is right around the corner as the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament has been unveiled. From how you can enter, to when it all gets going, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Warzone competitions have been extremely popular on Twitch since the latest Call of Duty battle royale jumped into the spotlight. Kill-races have your favorite streamers and veteran pro players competing in a new and exciting way.

While odd events are always popping up, some tournaments have come with enormous prize pools. The next landmark Warzone comp falls into that category with a whopping $250,000 up for grabs.

It’s an open style event, meaning a ton of players can get involved and earn some cash. Here’s everything there is to know before the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event kicks off.

Twitch Rivals Warzone schedule

Instead of just a single day of action, this event will be running through a few unique dates in December. For starters, Open Qualifiers take place on December 3, starting at 2PM PT | 5PM ET.

Once all teams are locked in from here, there are two days left to determine the very best players. Across both December 8 and December 16, ‘Show Days’ will drop all remaining teams into competition from 2PM PT | 5 PM ET onwards.

Twitch Rivals Warzone format

Unique to this event, Twitch Rivals will be adopting a hybrid structure. While a majority of Warzone tournaments stick with the standard kill-races, things are being mixed up here. For the open qualifiers, it’ll be business as usual. Trios will drop into public lobbies and search for as many kills as possible.

From this point on, however, things change quite drastically. On the first Show Day, 49 Trios will play in five private lobbies. Points are accumulated for kills as usual, though placement will be more important than ever for racking up the big points. 

Only the top 24 teams at the end of the day will advance through to the second round. During the second Show Day, another five lobbies will be getting underway as teams look to jump up the standings and secure their share of $250,000.

A full breakdown of the point structure and the prizing can be found below.

Scoring:

1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th – 7th 7
8th – 10th 4
11th – 15th 2
16th – 20th 1
Per Elimination +1

Prizing (Day 1):

1st – 24th Advance to Day 2
25th – 20th $900
31st – 40th $750
41st – 50th $600

Prizing (Day 2):

1st $45,000
2nd $30,000
3rd $21,000
4th $15,000
5th $12,000
6th $9,000
7th $7,500
8th $6,000
9th $4,500
10th – 12th $3,300
13th – 15th $3,000
16th – 20th $2,700
21st – 25th $2,400
26th – 30th $2,100
31st – 40th $1,500
41st – 49th $1,200

How to play in the Twitch Rivals Warzone event

Twitch Rivals sign up
Twitch
Any Affiliated or Partnered Twitch streamer can register for this $250K Warzone event.

While the event is advertised with open qualifiers, this isn’t entirely true. Qualifiers are open, however, only Twitch Partners and Twitch Affiliates can join the open event. In short, if you’re not an established or budding streamer on the platform, you unfortunately can’t join this competition.

If you do fall under either of those categories though, signing up is simple. Follow this Twitch Rivals link to register your interest. Do keep in mind that not every single Partner and Affiliate that registers, is actually guaranteed entry. Get in early and keep your fingers crossed to lock in a spot in one of the biggest Warzone events to date.

Check back over the coming weeks as we keep you updated on results.