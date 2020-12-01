Black Ops Cold War leak reveals Warzone cosmetics for Nuke event

New Black Ops Cold War leaks have pointed towards Warzone rewards for the impending nuke event that looks likely to bring a new map to Call of Duty’s battle royale mode.

When the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare year was coming to a close, many wondered what would happen to Warzone. Would it make the move over to Black Ops Cold War or remain a separate entity?

Well, in that time, there’s been plenty of speculation about a new map and a move to the Cold War engine – especially as the Nuke, which appeared in Verdansk during the reveal event for the new game, still hasn’t been launched.

However, it looks like the weapon of mass destruction could soon be set to lift off and kickstart Warzone’s integration with Cold War after some new cosmetics surfaced.

Call of Duty leaker WarzoneNewz posted an image of an emblem where a Nuke can be seen blasting off around the Soviet flag – making it look like a Sickle.

Additionally, there is a calling card for Alcatraz, or at least a map based on Alcatraz anyway – with Russian propaganda billboards being used on the main building in the centre of the image.

The long-standing theory, since the Nuke arrived on Verdansk, has been that it will blast off and destroy Verdansk, giving way for some sort of rebirthed version of Alcatraz, given Treyarch used the small, prison map back in Blackout – the first attempt at Call of Duty Battle Royale. However, nothing has been confirmed.

During the Cold War reveal event, where players were tasked with running around Verdansk and completing certain tasks, unique emblems and calling cards were released. So, it would make sense that they’d want to commemorate another live event with rewards for players who are there.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see what Treyarch decides to do, as there’s been no confirmation, just yet, about whether there will be another map or if it’s just going to be an extension of Verdansk.