Black Ops Cold War leaks suggest new ‘Dropkick' game mode coming soon - Dexerto

A brand new Black Ops Cold War game mode, named ‘Dropkick’ and featuring nukes, has surfaced in-game and looks set to be added by Treyarch in the near future.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is rapidly closing in on the inception of its first season of content, with developers Treyarch promising a year of incredible support.

We have already seen new game modes in Black Ops Cold War, mainly in the form of Fireteam Dirty Bomb, a 40 player Uranium fuelled arena of chaos. The four-team playlist has been widely praised by the community, joining modes like Fracture and Control on the list of Treyarch-created game modes.

It seems that Black Ops Cold War fans are set to receive another unprecedented game mode, at least if recent in-game leaks are anything to go off.

A pre-match loading screen in Black Ops Cold War appears to have released plenty of details about the new mode, which will be called ‘Dropkick’ – barring any last-minute changes from Treyarch.

While the images across the middle of the screen advertise Fireteam Dirty Bomb, the message across the bottom of the loading page gives us our first hints at what Dropkick could entail.

It reads: “If you die while your team is holding the objective you won’t respawn until the carrier is eliminated.”

Other in-game leaks have indicated that Dropkick will revolve around nuclear weapons and codes.

While details remain scarce (obviously), the description of the mode reads: “Gain access to launch codes while holding the objective in Dropkick to deploy a powerful nuke and declare victory.”

It goes without saying that there’s no guarantee we’ll see Dropkick in BOCW anytime soon. Until we receive official confirmation from Treyarch these leaks remain very much unconfirmed.

However, it is certainly indicative of Treyarch working on new game modes, so keep your eyes peeled on Black Ops Cold War in the near future.