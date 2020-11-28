 Black Ops Cold War leaks suggest new ‘Dropkick' game mode coming soon - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War leaks suggest new ‘Dropkick’ game mode coming soon

Published: 28/Nov/2020 10:56

by Joe Craven
Fireteam Dirty Bomb player in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War treyarch

A brand new Black Ops Cold War game mode, named ‘Dropkick’ and featuring nukes, has surfaced in-game and looks set to be added by Treyarch in the near future. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is rapidly closing in on the inception of its first season of content, with developers Treyarch promising a year of incredible support.

We have already seen new game modes in Black Ops Cold War, mainly in the form of Fireteam Dirty Bomb, a 40 player Uranium fuelled arena of chaos. The four-team playlist has been widely praised by the community, joining modes like Fracture and Control on the list of Treyarch-created game modes.

It seems that Black Ops Cold War fans are set to receive another unprecedented game mode, at least if recent in-game leaks are anything to go off.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb screengrab in BOCW
Activision
Fireteam Dirty Bomb is a 40-player four-team mode that has become very popular in Black Ops Cold War.

A pre-match loading screen in Black Ops Cold War appears to have released plenty of details about the new mode, which will be called ‘Dropkick’ – barring any last-minute changes from Treyarch.

While the images across the middle of the screen advertise Fireteam Dirty Bomb, the message across the bottom of the loading page gives us our first hints at what Dropkick could entail.

It reads: “If you die while your team is holding the objective you won’t respawn until the carrier is eliminated.”

Dropkick message in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch/Twitter: @ModernWarzone
The loading screen referencing Dropkick across the bottom.

Other in-game leaks have indicated that Dropkick will revolve around nuclear weapons and codes.

While details remain scarce (obviously), the description of the mode reads: “Gain access to launch codes while holding the objective in Dropkick to deploy a powerful nuke and declare victory.”

Dropkick nuke message in BOCW
Treyarch/Twitter: @ModernWarzone
It appears that a nuke drop will end matches of Dropkick in Black Ops Cold War.

It goes without saying that there’s no guarantee we’ll see Dropkick in BOCW anytime soon. Until we receive official confirmation from Treyarch these leaks remain very much unconfirmed.

However, it is certainly indicative of Treyarch working on new game modes, so keep your eyes peeled on Black Ops Cold War in the near future.

How to view your Black Ops Cold War stats on PC, PS5 & Xbox

Published: 28/Nov/2020 2:03

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war stats
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty is enjoyed by some of the most competitive gamers around and, of course, competitors want to analyze their performances. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to view your Black Ops Cold War stats, no matter your system of choice.

If you played Modern Warfare or Warzone, then chances are that you’re already somewhat familiar with checking your CoD statistics. Aside from the in-game client, using the website COD Tracker was a very popular way to check, and compare, your numbers when away from your console or PC.

That remains an option for Black Ops Cold War in 2020 and beyond, but players can also check their stats in-game and on the official Call of Duty app. Each method has its own advantages and disadvantages, but they all help you paint a clearer picture of your performance.

Whether you simply want to track your progress as a player or compare yourself to the game’s best, we’ve broken the two ways, outside of the in-game client, that you can check your Black Ops Cold War statistics.

COD Tracker

call of duty black ops cold war cod tracker
COD Tracker
COD Tracker gives you an overview of your stats with the options to dive deeper.

COD Tracker’s offering is likely the most thorough option around, as you are able to track a ton of statistics, filter by mode, map, and weapon while comparing yourself to global leaderboards. 

Like Warzone, you can even go back through many of your recent matches to analyze individual performances.

  1. Head to COD Tracker and enter either your Activision ID or your system’s gamer tag
  2. Navigate to the Black Ops Cold War tag
  3. Check out how you stack up against the competition

Call of Duty Companion

call of duty companion app
Activision
The CoD Companion App is a nice alternative for people looking to check numbers on their phone.

The Call of Duty Companion app is a very easy way to access many of your statistics without turning on your PC or console. While it doesn’t have as much data as COD Tracker might give you (and rounds K/D a decimal sooner than Tracker), the UI is very intuitive, with pie charts and line graphs for your numbers and whatnot.

  1. Search “Call of Duty Companion” on your device’s app store or through their website
  2. Download and open
  3. Sign in with your Activision ID or your system’s gamer tag
  4. Navigate to “Player,” then scroll to “Black Ops Cold War” instead of “Modern Warfare” from the drop-down menu

While BOCW’s in-game client may feel somewhat limited in its options for analyzing your performance and place on the leaderboards, these two options each provide a ton of information.

Both provide similar degrees of data with the principal differences coming in their presentation, so it’s really up to you which you prefer to use.