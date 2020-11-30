 Black Ops Cold War leaks & teasers reveal Zombies DLC 1 map location - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leaks & teasers reveal Zombies DLC 1 map location

Published: 30/Nov/2020 15:35

by Connor Bennett
Zombies character in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

With Season 1 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the horizon, some players believe they’ve already uncovered what’s coming for Zombies in its first DLC pack.

Since first popping up in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Zombies mode has become a staple of Treyarch releases. The devs always pump out new maps – typically adding into the overall story of the Zombies universe. These new maps are full of secrets, each usually having an Easter Egg to complete – on top of players trying to one-up each for the record of most waves survived or zombies killed. 

Treyarch has given the mode a little bit of a shakeup in Black Ops Cold War through the additional integration with multiplayer but, as of now, there is only one map to play – Die Maschine. However, it appears as if players will be headed to Vietnam next.

World at War Nazi zombies
Activision
Nazi Zombies has been around since World at War.

Reliable Call of Duty leaker and insider TheGamingRevolution rounded up a whole host of leaks and teasers that have already surfaced in the Zombies community. 

In terms of the next map, it seems as if the previously teased Firebase Z will be in the Khe Sanh area of Vietnam. For anyone who has completed the campaigns of previous Black Ops games, it seems as if the Khe Sanh Combat Base will be the basis for Firebase Z. 

Additionally, the new map could also bring a boss fight with it – similar to previous releases. TheGamingRevolution speculated that it could be something resembling the Cosmic Silverback from Dead Ops Arcade given all the Gorilla graffiti sprayed around Die Maschine.

Timestamp of 1:00

Obviously, none of this has been confirmed by Treyarch just yet, but everything seems to be headed in the direction that the YouTuber is pointing. 

Sadly, the new Zombies DLC isn’t set to be a part of Black Ops Cold War, as a new map wasn’t used in the roadmap. Instead, Treyarch opted to show that new modes are coming. So, we’ll just have to bide our time for now.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.