Black Ops Cold War leaks & teasers reveal Zombies DLC 1 map location - Dexerto

With Season 1 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on the horizon, some players believe they’ve already uncovered what’s coming for Zombies in its first DLC pack.

Since first popping up in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Zombies mode has become a staple of Treyarch releases. The devs always pump out new maps – typically adding into the overall story of the Zombies universe. These new maps are full of secrets, each usually having an Easter Egg to complete – on top of players trying to one-up each for the record of most waves survived or zombies killed.

Treyarch has given the mode a little bit of a shakeup in Black Ops Cold War through the additional integration with multiplayer but, as of now, there is only one map to play – Die Maschine. However, it appears as if players will be headed to Vietnam next.

Reliable Call of Duty leaker and insider TheGamingRevolution rounded up a whole host of leaks and teasers that have already surfaced in the Zombies community.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War dev responds to broken Zombies XP growth

In terms of the next map, it seems as if the previously teased Firebase Z will be in the Khe Sanh area of Vietnam. For anyone who has completed the campaigns of previous Black Ops games, it seems as if the Khe Sanh Combat Base will be the basis for Firebase Z.

Additionally, the new map could also bring a boss fight with it – similar to previous releases. TheGamingRevolution speculated that it could be something resembling the Cosmic Silverback from Dead Ops Arcade given all the Gorilla graffiti sprayed around Die Maschine.

Timestamp of 1:00

Obviously, none of this has been confirmed by Treyarch just yet, but everything seems to be headed in the direction that the YouTuber is pointing.

Sadly, the new Zombies DLC isn’t set to be a part of Black Ops Cold War, as a new map wasn’t used in the roadmap. Instead, Treyarch opted to show that new modes are coming. So, we’ll just have to bide our time for now.