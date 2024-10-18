Black Ops 6 players slam decision to bring back controversial Perk

After a five-year absence, Black Ops 6 marks the return of Last Stand, but the Perk looks much different than what fans remember.

Last Stand has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since the original series entry in 2003. After not being included in a title since Modern Warfare (2019), the controversial Perk is back but rebranded as a Field Upgrade.

BO6 features 11 different Field Upgrades. Players have already criticized Sleeper Agent for being one of the “dumbest ideas ever,” as the new Field Upgrade allows enemies to appear as allies for a limited time. Fortunately, UAVs and other enemy intelligence devices reveal their true identity.

Despite that, players questioned why Treyarch would add such a divisive ability. And the same can be said about the Morphine Injector inspired by Last Stand.

Instead of dying, the Morphine Injector allows players to enter a Last Stand state. Teammates can revive you, or you can get an elimination with a pistol to self-revive.

Community members slammed the decision upon learning that the controversial feature would return.

Most frustrations stem from Last Stand bailing players out from otherwise getting killed. And if you are on a Killstreak, it’s annoying and can potentially cost you your life if you try to get the finish on a downed enemy.

FaZe Scope asked, “Will we ever learn?” when the crowd went crazy at a Modern Warfare 3 event after a developer confirmed that Last Stand wouldn’t be in the game.

A second user added, “Lower-skilled players can’t get better if you keep catering to them like this.”

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as some fans are okay with it coming back as a Field Upgrade instead of a Perk, because there will be a recharge timer instead of it being available every life.

“Normally, I’d be mad, but since it’s not a perk, so fair enough,” a third commenter argued.

Choosing the best Field Upgrade in BO6 will be a tough decision. In MW3, most players used a Trophy System because it blocked grenade spam, and it will most likely be popular again.

In saying that, an argument could be made that Sleeper Agent will be the number one choice, but Acoustic Amp is also exciting as it amplifies enemy footsteps.

For more on Black Ops 6, check out our guides on every weapon and Scorestreak available at launch.