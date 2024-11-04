BO6’s Recon Combat Speciality nerf is a step in the wrong direction

While the nerfs to Recon Combat Specialty was a positive step in the right direction, the recent Black Ops 6 update failed to do enough to address the issue.

Despite getting nerfed, the Recon Combat Speciality still dominates Black Ops 6 Multiplayer matches.

Using three Perks from the Same Combat Speciality unlocks a unique ability in BO6. Three blue Perks activate Recon, which allows players to see the entire enemy team through walls briefly after spawning.

Players begged Treyarch to nerf the ability because it essentially provided temporary wallhacks. In response, the development team nerfed Recon as part of the massive Nov. 4 update.

Article continues after ad

The update reduced Recon’s duration from two seconds to 1.5 and confirmed an additional reduction is coming before Season 1 starts on Nov. 14.

Treyarch admitted that even though Recon ranks as the second most popular Combat Speciality behind Enforcer, community feedback is “critical,” and these initial adjustments are just the first step.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

However, this update failed to address the real issue. 1.5 seconds is still more than enough time to get a good grasp of where the enemies are. And if you are playing on a Strike Map or Nuketown, it’s even enough time to shoot enemies through the wall or as they round a corner.

Article continues after ad

The bottom line is that there must be a viable counter. For example, Sleeper Agent is an annoying Field Upgrade because it temporarily allows enemies to disguise themselves as your teammate. But if you use the Vigilance Perk, it makes you immune to Sleeper Agent.

It doesn’t make sense why Treyarch can’t do the same for Recon. The Ghost Perk already conceals your location from Scout Pulses or UAVs, so it’s a logical change to allow Ghost to block Recon pulses as well.

Article continues after ad

Or, if the development team wants to restore the Cold Blooded Perk to its former glory, they could also have the perk block Recon pulses since it already makes you immune to player-controlled Scorestreaks that highlight you.

Article continues after ad

There are plenty of options on the table, but implementing time reductions alone falls short of what the community wanted when they begged for change.