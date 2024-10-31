How to counter Sleeper Agent Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6

Sleeper Agent is the best Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6, but there are a few simple countermeasures and strategies to neutralize the annoying ability.

Before BO6 even launched, Community members labeled Sleeper Agent as the “dumbest idea ever” after reading its description. The Field Upgrade allows you to temporarily appear as an ally to the enemy team with a blue name tag.

The ability lasts only 30 seconds and has a slow recharge rate, meaning you will most likely only be able to use it once or twice every Multiplayer match. However, if you get an elimination, it extends the timer by three seconds, meaning aggressive players can go as long as they want if they string together enough kills.

Thankfully, Treyarch knew how popular this Field Upgrade would be and specifically designed a Perk as a direct countermeasure.

Best Sleeper Agent counter in Black Ops 6

The Vigilance Perk is the best counter to Sleeper Agent in Black Ops 6 because it makes you immune to the Field Upgrade. With the Perk equipped, enemies using Sleeper Agent appear as they usually would with a red name tag over their heads.

There are also a few other tell-tale signs that give the ability away. When an enemy activates an enemy Sleeper Agent, an announcement confirms there is a rogue agent on your team.

In addition, a black box over a name on the kill feed indicates someone is using the Field Upgrade. Or players can use the Tracker Perk to reveal a Sleeper Agent’s footsteps, which gives their true identity away.

And if the enemy isn’t using the Ghost Perk or a suppressor, they will appear as a red dot on the mini-map even when the Field Upgrade is active.

These counters should be enough to weed out the intruder, but we still expect it to still be a nuisance.

If you look at other Field Upgrades, Trophy Systems will be a popular choice for objective game modes because they block grenade spam. Acoustic Amp is also a viable alternative, as it amplifies enemy footstep audio.

But in reality, Sleeper Agent is the best option available, so knowing all of these counters is essential. For a better idea of what to use alongside Vigilance, check out our guide on the best Perks in Black Ops 6.