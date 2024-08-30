Black Ops 6’s new Sleeper Agent feature slammed as “dumbest idea ever”

A new feature in Black Ops 6 is already causing major unrest throughout the community and has been slammed by many as being a “horrible” and “stupid” idea.

In a blog post detailing all the different weapon and loadout features included in the upcoming game, the new field upgrade, Sleeper Agent, drew immediate backlash from players.

As described in the post, this upgrade will allow players to “infiltrate the enemy team appearing as a friendly to them for a short duration.”

When using Sleeper Agent, your time undercover will be extended for each kill you get; however, UAVs and other enemy intelligence devices will reveal your “true identity.”

To make it even harder to discern who might be the rogue player, their name will appear blue, further tricking others into thinking they are a friendly face.

After streamer ModernWarzone shared a clip of this new feature in action on X (formerly Twitter), players were quick to slam the new addition.

“What the hell are they smoking? This is the dumbest idea ever whoever came up with this should be fired and never allowed to make videogames again”, wrote one X user.

Another Call of Duty player questioned why the devs habitually “add stuff to the games every year that NOBODY ever asks for?”

Others noted that while this feature will likely cause extra chaos during multiplayer matches, though it may not be as effective as these initial perceptions are given that as the match goes on, players will be able to identify the Sleeper Agent by figuring out “the operator skin of the person using it.”

Black Ops 6 is set to shake up the Call of Duty franchise in a big way thanks to the new omnimovenent gameplay upgrades and some major changes to the Zombie experience. It’s expected there will be a bit of a learning curve for players who have long been fans of the series.

Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25, 2024, but it will be available to play for a short time via the open beta, which will run from Friday, September 6, at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 9, at 10 AM PT.