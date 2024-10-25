Black Ops 6 players are flocking to Zombies over Multiplayer after “amazing” reviews

Black Ops 6 Zombies mode is being praised by the community thanks to some much-needed changes that help make the mode feel fresh.

After four years, Black Ops 6 marks the return of the Zombies game mode. The round-based gameplay still sees up to four players teaming up to fend off hordes of undead. However, the new enemy types and QoL changes are leading to glowing reviews from the Call of Duty community.

Treyarch has also been responsive when it comes to dealing with any complaints surrounding the mode, with HUD changes coming to Zombies at launch. This is particularly exciting news for players who have been waiting to delve into the new Terminus and Liberty Falls maps on day one.

Article continues after ad

“Oh. My. God. The new zombies is great,” wrote one player on the Black Ops 6 Reddit page. “This is the version of zombies I’ve been wanting and waiting for to come back. We’re so f**king back boys.”

Article continues after ad

One of the biggest areas of praise has come from a feature that players have wanted since 2008 – a pause feature. During a Zombies match, players can pause their game, which is great for those times when you need to take a breather.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto / Activision The new spider-like zombies in Black Ops 6 are terrifying.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, matches can now be saved and reloaded. “I just love being able to save and come back,” wrote one player. “Pause timer is kinda cheeks solo, but I don’t need to pause much outside of a quick restroom trip or some sh*t.”

Black Ops 6 Zombies also features plenty of new enemies, which helps to shake up the gameplay from the usual shambling undead. While the Parasites and Amalgams make great additions to the horde mode, it’s the new Vermin creatures that have fans truly creeped out.

Article continues after ad

These fleshy spider-like abominations may be relatively weak, but when there’s a pack of them you can quickly find yourself overwhelmed. The creepy critters are also known to detach from fallen zombies, adding to their grotesque look.

Article continues after ad

“The spider creatures creep me out,” wrote one commenter. “They remind me of the face huggers from the Alien franchise! Just so creepy and crawly lol.”

It’s clear the community is loving the new Zombies mode, and if you’re planning to delve in, then you’ll want to check out our guides on where to find the Terminus and Liberty Falls Pack-a-Punch machines.