Warzone players demand major movement change similar to Verdansk 

Warzone players want to see Tac Sprint change to unlimited, as the community believes the feature holds no purpose in the battle royale mode.

Warzone arrived in 2020, months after Modern Warfare 2019 flipped the Call of Duty franchise upside down with a shift to realism. One of those shifts was the introduction of Tac Sprint, a new movement mechanic that hugely improved player speeds, making the slower pace of Warzone a little more manageable.

The problem with Tac Sprint is that it’s tied to a cooldown, and the standard sprint speeds were frustratingly slow. To combat this change of pace, Verdansk players found out that the notorious slide-canceling movement technique granted infinite Tac Sprint.

Slide canceling was removed in MW2 and Warzone 2 because it was deemed game-breaking. MW3 saw the feature return, although it wouldn’t cycle Tac Sprint speeds, making players feel it lost its use in Warzone.

With tactical sprint in limbo, CoD creator ModernWarzone raised the question of whether or not the developers should change Tac Sprint to improve its usefulness by making it unlimited. Unsurprisingly, 65% of ModernWarzone’s following replied “Yes,” although a decent chunk replied “No.”

It’s important to note players actually got a chance to experience this design choice via the High Trip Warzone event. Gummies would drop which gave players various power-ups with unlimited Tac Sprint one of those benefits.

Tac Sprint feels like a remnant of the past, as CoD’s push towards realism split the player base apart. Many of the replies that voted for unlimited Tac Sprint echoed those sentiments, while also mentioning the irony of CoD moving back to what’s worked in older releases.

“Love how we’ve gone back to what worked from the start for CoD, which is one sprint only…” well-known leaker TheGhostofHope replied.

Others lobbied for its complete removal, while the percentage of players who voted “No” remained relatively silent on why they think it should stay as is.

Sledgehammer Games has experimented with MW3 via “Experimental Playlists” that alter portions of the game per player feedback. It’s possible future seasons of Warzone may see this shift if fan fervor reaches high enough heights.

