Nvidia GeForce 517.48 drivers add support for Overwatch 2 & more

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Nvidia GeForce game-ready driver 517.48 brings support for Overwatch 2, more G-Sync displays and further optimized settings for the latest games.

Not wanting to be left behind in a week full of news of all kinds, Nvidia has just pushed its latest driver update, which adds support for Overwatch 2 for all currently supported Nvidia GPUs, in addition to the upcoming RTX 4000 series.

Specifically, Blizzard raised the FPS cap of Overwatch 2 in order to fully realize the potential of the new RTX 40-series cards, and specifically, the RTX 4090, which allows Overwatch 2 to run at over 360 frames per second at 1440p.

John Lafleur, Technical Director of Overwatch stated the following: “Overwatch 2 absolutely shines on the highest ‘Epic’ setting with a GeForce RTX 4080, and even in a climactic team fight, the game has never been smoother or more responsive”

You can download the latest Nvidia drivers here.

Overwatch 2 gets the Reflex treatment

However, that’s not all from the newest driver. There’s added support for further hardware for G-Sync, including the Sony Inzone gaming monitors, and the HyperX Armada gaming monitors. However, one of the biggest things is that Overwatch 2 is getting Nvidia Reflex support.

Nvidia Reflex effectively seeks to cut the latency in your system between you clicking a button, and the action happening in-game. In a controlled test environment, we tested out Nvidia Reflex on a system with it turned off, and then on, just to see how much of a difference it can make for gamers.

In the test with Reflex turned off, we only managed to get three out of ten headshots, with the gun in a fixed position, and the target only appearing for a fraction of a second. With Reflex turned on, this jumped massively to over seven headshots out of ten. The system was sunning on a 360Hz screen, with top-end hardware. So we saw the results reflected for ourselves. It’s a huge difference, especially for less-skilled gamers.

The faster target acquisition enhances your reaction times hugely, and it will be an essential tool in any serious esports gamer’s arsenal, so it’s heartening to see support baked into Overwatch 2 when the game finally lands on October 4.