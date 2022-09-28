Nvidia GeForce 517.48 drivers add support for Overwatch 2 & more

Nvidia GeForce game-ready driver 517.48 brings support for Overwatch 2, more G-Sync displays and further optimized settings for the latest games.
Not wanting to be left behind in a week full of news of all kinds, Nvidia has just pushed its latest driver update, which adds support for Overwatch 2 for all currently supported Nvidia GPUs, in addition to the upcoming RTX 4000 series.
Specifically, Blizzard raised the FPS cap of Overwatch 2 in order to fully realize the potential of the new RTX 40-series cards, and specifically, the RTX 4090, which allows Overwatch 2 to run at over 360 frames per second at 1440p.
John Lafleur, Technical Director of Overwatch stated the following: “Overwatch 2 absolutely shines on the highest ‘Epic’ setting with a GeForce RTX 4080, and even in a climactic team fight, the game has never been smoother or more responsive”
You can download the latest Nvidia drivers here.
Overwatch 2 gets the Reflex treatment
However, that’s not all from the newest driver. There’s added support for further hardware for G-Sync, including the Sony Inzone gaming monitors, and the HyperX Armada gaming monitors. However, one of the biggest things is that Overwatch 2 is getting Nvidia Reflex support.
Nvidia Reflex effectively seeks to cut the latency in your system between you clicking a button, and the action happening in-game. In a controlled test environment, we tested out Nvidia Reflex on a system with it turned off, and then on, just to see how much of a difference it can make for gamers.
In the test with Reflex turned off, we only managed to get three out of ten headshots, with the gun in a fixed position, and the target only appearing for a fraction of a second. With Reflex turned on, this jumped massively to over seven headshots out of ten. The system was sunning on a 360Hz screen, with top-end hardware. So we saw the results reflected for ourselves. It’s a huge difference, especially for less-skilled gamers.
The faster target acquisition enhances your reaction times hugely, and it will be an essential tool in any serious esports gamer’s arsenal, so it’s heartening to see support baked into Overwatch 2 when the game finally lands on October 4.
Fixed issues in Nvidia GeForce game ready driver update 517.48
- [Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode
- [Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot
- [Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated
- [Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled
- [Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll
- [Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors
- On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116
- [Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering
- Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors
- [Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to “Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full-screen mode” and “Vertical sync” is changed from the default value
- Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language
- External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected
- [Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors
- [DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay [3762763]