Best Vanguard Ranked Kar98k loadout that CDL pros are using

Published: 19/Mar/2022 23:59

by Jaret Kappelman
Best Vanguard Ranked Kar98k loadout that CDL pros are using
With Vanguard Ranked Play just coming out in Season 2, many have been wondering what the best loadouts to use are. Well, we have you covered with the best Kar98k sniper loadout that CDL pros are using as well.

Ranked play dropped in February, just three months after Call of Duty: Vanguard’s initial release. But, the competitive community has fallen in love with the ELO system quite quickly.

Players have been grinding to reach the Top 250 ladder, but getting there is no easy task. You need to win as many games as possible, and with three game modes your gameplay must be diverse.

So, when you draw a Search and Destroy match, you want to be prepared for the long line of sights with a sniper. Here’s the CDL Kar98k class that pros are rocking in official matches.

CDL Kar98k loadout for Vanguard Ranked

CDL Sniper class
Here is the Kar98k that Vanguard CDL pros are using.

After watching CDL matches, and tuning into a handful of CDL pro streams, we can now tell you the loadout that these players are running on their Kar98k:

  • Muzzle: L Brake
  • Barrel: VDD660mm 05HE
  • Stock: VDD 98
  • Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Granular Grip
  • Proficiency: Driller
  • Kit: Deep Breath

It is important to note that some attachments have been left blank due to restrictions with CDL rules or GAs (Gentlemen Agreements) that the pro community has ruled unfair to use. Every attachment that increases ADS speed or damage on the Kar98k has been GA’d by pros so you will not see any of those in this setup.

This loadout is focused on creating the least amount of hit markers and, as seen from some pro clips, can be extremely deadly when in the right hands.

Now, if you want to take advantage of some of the busted attachments then simply put on the ones that will increase you ADS speed or boost the damage output. But, you will not find pro players using those as they are frowned upon.

