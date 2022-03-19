Best Vanguard Ranked Kar98k loadout that CDL pros are using

With Vanguard Ranked Play just coming out in Season 2, many have been wondering what the best loadouts to use are. Well, we have you covered with the best Kar98k sniper loadout that CDL pros are using as well.

Ranked play dropped in February, just three months after Call of Duty: Vanguard’s initial release. But, the competitive community has fallen in love with the ELO system quite quickly.

Players have been grinding to reach the Top 250 ladder, but getting there is no easy task. You need to win as many games as possible, and with three game modes your gameplay must be diverse.

So, when you draw a Search and Destroy match, you want to be prepared for the long line of sights with a sniper. Here’s the CDL Kar98k class that pros are rocking in official matches.

CDL Kar98k loadout for Vanguard Ranked

After watching CDL matches, and tuning into a handful of CDL pro streams, we can now tell you the loadout that these players are running on their Kar98k:

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Barrel: VDD660mm 05HE

VDD660mm 05HE Stock: VDD 98

VDD 98 Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Granular Grip Proficiency: Driller

Driller Kit: Deep Breath

It is important to note that some attachments have been left blank due to restrictions with CDL rules or GAs (Gentlemen Agreements) that the pro community has ruled unfair to use. Every attachment that increases ADS speed or damage on the Kar98k has been GA’d by pros so you will not see any of those in this setup.

This loadout is focused on creating the least amount of hit markers and, as seen from some pro clips, can be extremely deadly when in the right hands.

Sniping is BACK!@Clayster with the huge 1v2 (and the vet-move fakeout) 🤯pic.twitter.com/jcv5EcEAu4 — Dexerto Esports (@DexertoEsports) January 22, 2022

Now, if you want to take advantage of some of the busted attachments then simply put on the ones that will increase you ADS speed or boost the damage output. But, you will not find pro players using those as they are frowned upon.