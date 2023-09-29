Best TR-76 Geist Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The new TR-76 Geist is a versatile primary that is perfectly suited to Warzone but to get the most out of it you’ll need a meta class. Here’s the best TR-76 Geist loadout for Warzone including attachments and perks.

Based on the Ukrainian Malyuk, the TR-76 Geist is a new bullpup assault rifle introduced in Warzone Season 6. It offers fantastic long-range capabilities while being accurate and still holding its own up close.

This highly versatile automatic primary is perfectly suited to Warzone and has quickly established itself as one of the best guns in COD’s battle royale.

With the new AR being a top-tier option you’ll want to use it so we’ve put together the best TR-76 Geist loadout to use in Warzone.

Best TR-76 Geist Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: SA Leveler 55

SA Leveler 55 Barrel: Bruen Bridle 60

Bruen Bridle 60 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

With the TR-76 Geist being one of the most accurate ARs in Warzone it’s best to build on that strength. To further reduce recoil and turn it laser accurate it’s best to use the SA Leveler 55 muzzle and FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel. These keep it stable and easy to control at just about any range.

Equally, a clear optic is desirable to make tracking targets at long range easier. There are a few solid options but the Aim OP-V4 remains the best overall choice due to the low amounts of visual recoil it produces.

The Bruen Bridle Bridle 60 barrel is a great choice too as it improves both recoil and bullet velocity. These are key stats in Warzone as many of your gunfights will take place over long distances where accuracy is a must.

Finally, running the 45 Round Mag is useful to secure multiple downs and kills without having to reload. Without this attachment, you’ll often get caught out with an empty magazine leaving you vulnerable in crucial moments.

Activision The best TR-76 Geist loadout to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best TR-76 Geist Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

As with most Warzone loadouts, Overkill is a must to make your class more versatile. Even though the TR-76 Geist excels in a wide range of situations it’s still best to partner it with an SMG or shotgun for close-range gunfights.

Double Time is another Warzone staple, especially when using heavier weapons like the Geist. It doubles the duration of tactical sprint letting you move around the map faster and escape any would-be pursuers.

We like Fast Hands as a Bonus Perk to minimize time spent reloading and maximize time spent securing kills for your team. As for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost provides immunity from enemy radars making it less likely that other teams will be able to track you down.

A Smoke Grenade remains the best Tactical equipment as it can be used to create impromptu cover and cross otherwise dangerous areas. The Lethal slot is more flexible but a Semtex works well as it can be thrown quickly to pressure enemies trying to heal.

How to unlock the TR-76 Geist in Warzone

The TR-76 Geist can be unlocked in Warzone by reaching and completing Sector F7 of the Season 6 Battle Pass. This requires a minimum of 20 Battle Pass Tokens starting from F1.

Alternatively, Warzone players can obtain the TR-76 Geist by successfully extracting it in a DMZ game. This can be done with any blueprint dropped by either an enemy player or teammate.

Best TR-76 Geist alternatives in Warzone

If it’s an accurate, long-range assault rifle you want then there’s no harm opting for the classic pick before the TR-76 Geist was released, the M13B. It doesn’t hit quite as hard but that M13B is an easy weapon to use at any range.

For something less accurate that has the same punchiness as the Geist consider using the Kastov 762. The AK-inspired AR has been a strong choice in Warzone since launch and remains a powerful option to this day.

