All Warzone & MW2 Season 6 weapon buffs and nerfs

The final season of Warzone 2, Season 6, is finally here and the devs have made a whole host of changes to the weapon pool. Here’s every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The sixth season of Call of Duty Warzone in Modern Warfare 2 marks the final season in the game before it gives way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10.

To mark the end of the MW2 cycle, the devs are having a bit of a blowout and finally bringing the spooky season to Warzone. That’s right, the popular Haunting event will return this season, bringing a nighttime version of Al-Mazrah to the game.

On top of that, there are also three new weapons – the TR-76 Geist, ISO 9mm SMG, and Dual Kamas melee axes. The two guns are available immediately via the battle pass and should jump right into the top end of the meta amid a whole host of weapon changes.

All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 6

That’s right, it wouldn’t be a new season without changes to the current crop of weapons and the devs have delivered on that front again.

The popular ISO Hemlock and Kastov 762 have both been hit with a swift nerf, as the devs have tweaked their damage multipliers decreased. The Kastov has also had it’s close-range damage nerfed, but has seen its close damage range increased.

On the flip side, the Lachmann-762 has been given a little bit of love and had all of its damage multipliers increased. Additionally, every other battle rifle bar the Cronen Squall – which has been nerfed – has been buffed in one way or another. So, that’s good news for battle rifle users.

Activision The Kastov 762 has been targeted for changes.

As noted, Season 6 is very much the final season of Warzone in MW2, and with the release of MW3 only being a few weeks away, it remains to be seen if we’ll get a mid-season Reloaded update.

For now, though, You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 below.

Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 5

Shotguns

Lockwood 300 Maelstrom Dual Trigger A cold hammer forged dual trigger that fires both rounds simultaneously with devastating results.



Submachine Guns

Lachmann Shroud Reduced upper torso damage | MWII Only Reduced mid-far distance damage | MWII Only Minor increase in close-mid distance damage | MWII Only



Minibak Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage range | MWII Only



Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



FR Avancer Increased damage range | MWII Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Increased damage range | MWII Only



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range | MWII Only



SO-14 Increased damage range | MWII Only



TAQ-V Increased damage range | MWII Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Reduced far damage range | MWII Only



Expedite 12 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only



MX Guardian Reduced close damage range | MWII Only



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent Reduced close damage range | MWII Only Reduced close distance damage | MWII Only Reduced damage to legs | MWII Only



Lockwood MK2 Increased mid damage range | MWII Only Increased close distance damage | MWII Only Increased damage to upper arm | MWII Only Improved sprint out time Increased hip movement speed



SA-B 50 Improved sprint out time Improved ADS time Reduced moving hip spread Increased far damage range | MWII Only



SP-R 208 Increase to mid damage range | MWII Only



The following weapon changes are applicable to Warzone only.

Assault Rifles

Chimera Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



FR Avancer Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



ISO Hemlock Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Kastov 762 Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



M13B Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only



M13C Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



M16 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



FTAC Recon Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Lachmann-762 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



SO-14 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



TAQ-V Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Handguns

Basilisk Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



FTAC Siege Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



GS Magna Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



P890 Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



X12 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



9mm Daemon Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only Arm Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



.50 GS Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Bryson 890 Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



Lockwood 300 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



MX Guardian Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



SP-X 80 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Submachine Guns

BAS-P Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Fennec 45 Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Lachmann Shroud Semi-auto Damage decreased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Minibak Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only



MX9 Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only