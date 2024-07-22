MW3 AR actually outguns meta Superi 46 in Warzone with one change

One of Warzone’s most popular assault rifles actually outguns the Superi 46 when it’s built like an SMG, and could be the perfect replacement once Season 5 rolls around.

Ever since the start of Season 4 in Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Superi 46 has dominated the SMG meta. It was, for a long time, paired with the KAR98K too, but the marksman rifle’s nerf has killed that duo a bit.

Despite the FJX Horus and Striker rising up the ranks, the Superi has retained its spot as the go-to SMG in Warzone. There have been a fair few complaints from players about it making the meta quite stale, with many players urging nerfs come the start of Season 5.

If you’re one of those players who falls into the category of being bored of the Superi’s dominance, well, you may want to give the MCW with its JAK Raven Conversion Kit a whirl.

According to Warzone expert Metaphor, the assault rifle’s conversion helps it act like an SMG and actually outguns the Superi’s rapid TTK.

“You will beat Superi’s with this thing. This thing is totally viable. It’s actually a good gun,” the YouTuber said in his July 21 video, noting he’s been looking for Superi replacements and this fits the bill. “This thing is actually solid and if you haven’t given it a try yet, go for it. You will not be disappointed.”

Barrel: Kimura Blackthorn

Underbarrel: XRK Edge-4 Handstop

Magazine: 40-round mag

Stock: JAK Cutthroat

Conversion Kit: JAK Raven

As noted, Season 5 of Warzone is just around the corner, and there will be another raft of buffs and nerfs that affect the battle royale’s meta.

With the Superi dominating for so long, it’s probably going to get nerfed a fair bit, so you’ll want to be ahead of the game with this loadout. So, give it a go – it’s clearly a dominant option.