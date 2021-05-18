Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: map changes, new weapon & killstreak, Power Grab LTM, more - Dexerto

New Point of Interest: Nakatomi Plaza (Launch)

The headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation have moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time. This is the tallest single structure seen in Warzone and includes five floors of a space that will be familiar to those who know and love the original Die Hard.

In addition to replacing the Broadcast Tower and surrounding blocks that normally define Downtown’s southern district, Nakatomi Plaza features multiple optional missions that can be completed during Battle Royale and Plunder for rewards both in-game and for your profile. This includes exploring the tower for Supply Boxes, defusing C4 on the tower’s roof, and interrupting an arms deal gone wrong.

If you and your squad are lucky enough, you may even be able to do what no international criminal has been able to pull off before: successfully crack the Nakatomi Plaza vault and escape with its riches. But be forewarned that you won’t be the only Operators looking for the keys to the vault…