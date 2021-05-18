Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: map changes, new weapon & killstreak, Power Grab LTM, more - Dexerto

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded ’80s Action Heroes’ update is just around the corner, bringing with it tons of new content like Rambo and Die Hard skins, several Verdansk map changes, the Combat Bow killstreak and Ballistic Knife, a Limited Time Mode called Power Grab, and more.
New Point of Interest: Nakatomi Plaza (Launch)
The headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation have moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time. This is the tallest single structure seen in Warzone and includes five floors of a space that will be familiar to those who know and love the original Die Hard.
In addition to replacing the Broadcast Tower and surrounding blocks that normally define Downtown’s southern district, Nakatomi Plaza features multiple optional missions that can be completed during Battle Royale and Plunder for rewards both in-game and for your profile. This includes exploring the tower for Supply Boxes, defusing C4 on the tower’s roof, and interrupting an arms deal gone wrong.
If you and your squad are lucky enough, you may even be able to do what no international criminal has been able to pull off before: successfully crack the Nakatomi Plaza vault and escape with its riches. But be forewarned that you won’t be the only Operators looking for the keys to the vault…
New Point of Interest: Survival Camps (Launch)
Around Verdansk, numerous campsites have been converted into Survival Camps as a homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II.
Find any of these ten camps across the map, and you could walk out with some solid loadout items or the dog tags of comrades who fell long before your arrival. Collect enough of them, and you may be able to get an even greater reward…
New Point of Interest: CIA Outpost (Launch)
One of the aircraft hangars in Verdansk’s northwest sector has been converted into a makeshift CIA Outpost, as these agents need a home base to start tracking down the elusive Rambo.
Apparently, these field operatives are also searching for any identification of fallen soldiers and may bring in some air reinforcements should enough of them be collected for extraction. Maybe this can be used to stage an ambush that only a true guerilla warfare expert could handle…
Be the Action Hero in Power Grab, a Limited-Time Mode (Launch)
Battle Royales were already intense, action movie–worthy matches within Warzone, but what if the intensity was dialed up to true Hollywood extremes? You would get Power Grab, a Limited-Time Mode that pits over 100 Operators across select squad sizes in a battle for true badass protagonist supremacy.
In Power Grab, Operators will find that the starting circle collapse is smaller than in a traditional Battle Royale in Verdansk. This circle collapse will have five stages and there is no Gulag to escape from upon death.
Instead, you must either revive your squadmates via the Buy Station or earn the right to revive them by collecting Dog Tags. Similar to Kill Confirmed in traditional Multiplayer, every Operator will drop a Dog Tag each time they are eliminated. These Dog Tags can also be found as rewards for completing Contracts, and in rare cases, they can be found in Supply Boxes around Verdansk.
Each Dog Tag collected brings you one notch up a reward ladder, which is visible on the right side of your HUD. This reward ladder includes a UAV; a Respawn Token, which gives you the right to infil into Verdansk again; and Advanced Gas Masks and Specialist Bonuses, at higher tiers.
Despite these differences compared to a traditional Battle Royale, the endgame is the same: Be the last squad standing to win.
Straight out of the ‘80s, the Combat Bow adds an explosive punch to any loadout when found in Verdansk or Rebirth Island.
Effective against both infantry and vehicles, this new Killstreak can help your squad turn the tide of battle through unconventional warfare. The longer you pull back the bow, the farther the explosive-tipped arrow will go, so be sure to adjust your strength as needed to hit targets at longer distances.
The image shows the ballistic knife being wielded in Black Ops Cold War.
The Ballistic Knife of Black Ops series fame also comes to Warzone in Season Three Reloaded! Built for stealth kills from multiple distances, this versatile weapon allows for melee attacks up close and a projectile blade attack from short-to-medium ranges.