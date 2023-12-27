Best TAQ Eradicator Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

This is the best TAQ Eradicator loadout to use in Warzone to get the most out of this popular LMG that players across all skill levels have fallen in love with.

The TAQ Eradicator marks the first appearance of the FN SCAR HAMR since the LMG last appeared back in Black Ops 2. Added in MW3’s Preseason, this machine gun is a seriously strong option right now.

While its raw TTK is nothing incredible, the TAQ makes up for this with its great accuracy and highly forgiving recoil. These traits are perfect for Warzone where gunfights often take place at well over one hundred meters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even so, if you don’t build the TAQ Eradicator just right it won’t be very good at all so we’re here to help you out with this loadout.

Contents

Best TAQ Eradicator Warzone loadout

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Tacverte Core Stock

Tacverte Core Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

With the TAQ Eradicator, the main focus is maximizing range while making it as controllable as possible. For effective range, the only worthwhile attachment is the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L muzzle which comes with the added benefit of suppressing outgoing gunfire.

A combination of the Tacverte Core Stock, Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel, and FSS Combat Grip rear grip is excellent for reducing recoil to a near laser-accurate level. These attachments make the Eradicator very easy to control and usable at just about any range.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, use a medium to long-range optic of choice to make tracking targets from a distance easier. The Aim OP-V4 is a classic choice with some other strong alternatives including the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x, Schlager 3.4x, and Forge Tac Delta 4.

Activision The TAQ Eradicator is an excellent LMG that offers good range, solid damage, and controllable recoil.

TAQ Eradicator Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Resupply

Resupply Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Sleight of Hand is a natural choice on any LMG as it decreases their lengthy reload time. Equally, Double Time is a solid choice for improving mobility as the TAQ Eradicator is not the most mobile weapon in Warzone which can leave you vulnerable.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Resupply is an underrated choice for Perk 3 with it constantly recharging equipment and Field Upgrades. This is fantastic for providing your squad with reliable utility which can easily be the difference maker in an otherwise tight affair.

Article continues after ad

Crossing open areas with the TAQ Eradicator is risky due to its slower mobility. To lower the chance of getting caught out while moving it’s best to use High Alert for Perk 4 which provides additional intel in the form of a visual indicator whenever an enemy player aims in your direction.

Article continues after ad

Since we’re using Resupply the chosen equipment is very important. First and foremost, a Smoke Grenade is highly recommended to provide your team with impromptu cover. As for lethal equipment, a Semtex offers a versatile offensive option for pressuring enemy teams.

How to unlock TAQ Eradicator in Warzone

The TAQ Eradicator was originally available as part of the Preseason Week 4 challenges in MW3, but as if Season 1 is now obtained as an Armory unlock instead.

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to TAQ Eradicator in Warzone

The Holger 26 has a lot in common with the TAQ Eradicator with both being LMGs that have great accuracy and range at the cost of raw damage and TTK potential.

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about the best TAQ Eradicator loadout for Warzone. Check out our other Warzone loadouts for more top-tier weapons:

Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts | Best Holger 26 loadout | Best MTZ-762 loadout | Best MTZ-556 loadout | Best MTZ Interceptor loadout | Best FR 5.56 loadout | Best MCW loadout | Best BAS-B loadout | Best Haymaker loadout | Best Lockwood 680 loadout | Best Riveter loadout | Best AMR9 loadout | Best RAM-7 loadout | Best WSP-9 loadout | Best Pulemyot 762 loadout | Best SVA 545 loadout | Best DG-58 LSW loadout | Best Bruen Mk9 loadout | Best WSP Swarm loadout | Best DG-56 loadout | Best Striker loadout | Best Striker 9 loadout | Best KATT-AMR loadout | Best DM56 loadout | Best Holger 556 loadout | Best Rival-9 loadout

Article continues after ad