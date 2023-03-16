Best Tempus Torrent Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new marksman rifle, and the Tempus Torrent wreaks havoc in multiplayer. For our best loadout, we’re going to show you the best attachments and Perks you should be running with it.

Marksman rifles don’t fare too well in Warzone 2 but dominate multiplayer in the right hands. The class provides a perfect hybrid for aggressive sniper users. Devastating power and blistering fast ADS speed make Marksman rifles incredibly difficult to counter.

However, most marksman rifles are single-shot weapons, so it can be unforgiving if you miss your shots. A rare exception is the TAQ-M, which boasts fully automatic capabilities. A marksman rifle damage profile and fast fire rate make it the best class option for some players.

Season 2 Reloaded introduced a new semi-automatic marksman rifle that has the potential to dethrone the TAQ-M.

Best Tempus Torrent Modern Warfare 2 loadout

The Tempus Torrent joined Modern Warfare 2’s weapon pool in Season 2 Reloaded.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

In the Season 2 Reloaded blog post, the developers described the Tempus Torrent as offering the “versatility of the M4 platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds.”

The semi-automatic weapon is much easier to use than other class offerings.

We went for a build that helps alleviate the weapon’s recoil difficulties yet maintains a fast and mobile feel. The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle, Edge-47 Grip, and Sakin ZX Grip all help recoil control. The Season 2 Reloaded update reduced the ADS penalty on all under-barrel grips making the attachment even more important.

As for mobility, the Ravage-8 stock and Schalger PEQ Box IV improve movement speed and ADS time. The laser we chose is probably your best bet, as it doesn’t give away your location to enemies.

Best Tempus Torrent Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Bomb Squad

Bomb Squad Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Stim

Double Time is an extremely popular base perk selection, but the Tempus Torrent does not require running around too much. This weapon thrives by positioning yourself in good spots to hold down lanes. With that being said, we recommend using Bomb Squad and Battle Hardened to reduce the effects of tactical and lethal grenades.

As for the Bonus Perk, Fast Hands blows other options out of the water, allowing players to reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. And finally, for the Ultimate Perk, High Alert pulses when an enemy spots you, making it easier to hold an angle without the fear of getting shot from behind.

Drill Charges will come in handy for dealing with campers, and using a stim will save your life when your back is against the wall.

How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2, players can complete its Weapon Challenge, which requires you to get 25 Double Kills with a Marksman Rifle. This challenge will be easier to complete in multiplayer in the Close Quarters playlist or whichever small map playlist is available.

Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle available after the update.

Best Tempus Torrent alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

If the Tempus Torrent does check all of the boxes for you, we recommend using the TAQ-M or EBR-14. The TAQ-M is accurate, strong, and easy to use with the right attachments, while the EBR deletes foes with its impressive damage output.

That wraps up our Modern Warfare 2 loadout guide for the Tempus Torrent, so check out some of our other content we have for the game:

