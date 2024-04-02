How to unlock BAL-27 in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The BAL-27 assault rifle is one of two Advanced Warfare weapons returning to Call of Duty in the Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 update. Here’s how you can unlock the classic gun and start tearing through your opponents — just this time, your feet will be firmly on the ground.

Those who played Advanced Warfare will no doubt be familiar with this assault rifle, especially the iconic Obsidian Steed Elite variant of it. Now it’s back in Call of Duty for Season 3 of MW3 and Warzone, free for players to unlock.

Unfortunately, the gun won’t be available for players until the mid-season Reloaded update, which will likely be around the start of May, though we don’t yet have a confirmed date at the time of writing.

These mid-season release weapons are typically unlocked through a new Battle Pass sector with specific challenges to complete, with these challenges usually being fairly simple to complete.

For example, the Soulrender required a mix of melee and equipment kills to unlock. You can expect something similar for the BAL-27, albeit with the challenges centered around assault rifles instead.

The gun looks to be an AR that excels at close to medium range, with a rapid rate of fire but some recoil that might make it slightly more difficult to hit shots at longer range.

We’ll make sure to add full unlock details here as and when the gun is available to unlock so we can let you know the quickest way to start using the BAL again.