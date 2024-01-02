MW2 SMG dominates MW3 guns in Warzone with “incredibly quick” TTK

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has highlighted a Modern Warfare 2 SMG that has an “incredibly quick” TTK and can compete with some of the meta picks from Modern Warfare in the battle royale.

Over the past few years, the different iterations of Warzone have become a melting pot for a number of different CoD titles. That can make weapon balancing a bit of a chore, especially when some games have different health values in multiplayer.

We’ve seen that be the case again in this new Warzone update through Modern Warfare 3, with many players being annoyed that some fan-favorite guns from the previous release – Modern Warfare 2 – are just far too underpowered.

Well, that doesn’t appear to be the case for at least one SMG – the ISO 9MM – as Warzone expert WhosImmortal has got it up there with some of the best guns in the game right now.

Best ISO 9MM loadout in Warzone for Modern Warfare 3

That’s right, if you’re looking for a different SMG to run in Warzone, you may want to revisit the ISO 9MM and its “incredibly quick” TTK in close-range fights.

“The ISO 9MM is by far the best MW2 SMG, in my opinion. You can run and gun with this thing and its TTK is incredibly, incredibly quick in those first 10 meters there, so this thing is definitely a banger for those purposes,” WhosImmortal said in his January 1 video.

It should come as no shock then that the YouTuber’s build is all about speed and hipfire accuracy. That’s why it uses the Shadowstrike Suppressor, VLK LZR 7Mw laser, and EXP Shear rear grip. The 50-round drum magazine also makes an appearance.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Laser: VLK LZR 7Mw

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: 50-round drum

Rear Grip: EXP Shear

As noted, the ISO thrives in that first 10-20 meters of damage, and trying to do anything beyond that is just going to be a waste.

It remains to be seen if it’ll hold a place in the meta for the long term, especially with weapon balancing updates coming, but for now, it’s a great option.

