Aydan's team wins Hitch's $20K Black Ops 2 tourney: final results - Dexerto

Aydan’s team wins Hitch’s $20K Black Ops 2 tourney: final results

Published: 28/Oct/2020 19:24 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 4:21

by Brad Norton
Black Ops 2 throwback tournament
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide

Black Ops 2 Hitch

Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards returned for his final event of the Call of Duty League offseason by hosting an enormous Black Ops 2 Invitational that featured former champions and popular content creators.

Throwback tournaments have been all the rage throughout the 2020 offseason and no one has been leading the charge quite like Hitch. Outside of hosting Warzone comps, his unique tournaments have spanned from Modern Warfare 2 to Black Ops 4. This time, his sights were set on 2012’s Black Ops 2.

Despite hackers ruining an early test for this particular event, the kinks were all worked out. From former championship-winning teams to some of the biggest content creators, Hitch’s final event was set to be the biggest yet.

From which team won it all, to every player that joined the all-star Call of Duty event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything there is to know about the Black Ops 2 Invitational.

Black Ops 2 Invitational recap

The day started out with some banger matchups on paper, though the opening results were all fairly lopsided. Scump’s team cruised past Pamaj and his squad. CouRage led his team to a clean sweep over Dr Disrespect and his partners. While Team Aydan and Team TeePee blitzed through their opponents as well.

From the second round, however, things got a lot closer. Aydan, Ritual, Kismet, & Parasite proved that their mouse and keyboard prowess is nothing to mess with. They eked out a series win over some of the experienced CoD pros in TeePee, Karma, Crimsix, & ACHES. Though after another few rounds of action, these teams would ultimately matchup once again in the Grand Finals.

Mirroring the first showdown, these rival squads went blow for blow yet again as they fought through to a fifth and final map. It came down to Search and Destroy on Express but it was Aydan’s team that closed the show with a 6-4 victory. They took down the former world champions and secured the first place prize as a result.

How to rewatch the Black Ops 2 Invitational

The final event of the offseason kicked off on Wednesday, October 28. Opening matchups went live at 3PM EST (12PM PT) and the broadcast ran through most of the day.

As per usual, it was all broadcasted on Hitch’s own Twitch stream which we’ve embedded below. A good number of players and creators were also sharing their perspectives throughout the event. 

Black Ops 2 Invitational teams & bracket

Some squads featured some of the most successful Call of Duty veterans while others consisted of popular streamers. Regardless, every team was stacked with FPS talent so matchups were close.

Standing out among the eight rosters was a true throwback. The 2014 world championship team of Crimsix, Karma, TeePee, and ACHES, was reuinited. Formerly representing Complexity and then Evil Geniuses, these four players hadn’t been on the same team since 2014.

The full list of teams that competed in the Black Ops 2 Invitational can be found below.

  • Team Dr Disrespect: Dr Disrespect, ZLaner, StoneMountain64, & KingRichard
  • Team CouRageJD: CouRageJD, Parad12e, LEQIQN, & MLGImpulse
  • Team The Mob: Classify, Mako, Froste, Flyroh
  • Team Scump: Scump, Envoy, Merk, & Rambo
  • Team Aydan: Aydan, Ritual, Kismet, & Parasite
  • Team Luli: Lulu, Blazt, Frozone, & Almxnd
  • Team Pamaj: Pamaj, Rated, JHaZe, & Exodass
  • Team TeePee: TeePee, Karma, Crimsix, & ACHES

Bracket

Here is the final bracket for this competition, which wass being updated live on the tournament’s web-page as the results from the various matches started filing in.

Black Ops 2 Invitational bracket
BoomTV
The final bracket for the Black Ops 2 Invitational event.

Format & rules

The biggest thing to note about this tournament’s format is that it was played on mouse and keyboard, unlike true competitive Call of Duty, which has always been played using controllers.

Outside of that, the only other important aspect to note was the map-mode rotations, which we’ve listed below for both the Winners and Losers Bracket rounds.

Winners Rounds:

  • WR1: Raid Hardpoint, Standoff SnD, Slums CTF, Standoff Hardpoint, Raid SnD
  • WR2: Slums Hardpoint, Express SnD, Raid CTF, Yemen Hardpoint, Meltdown SnD
  • WR3: Standoff Hardpoint, Raid SnD, Standoff CTF, Raid Hardpoint, Express SnD

Losers Rounds:

  • LR1: Slums Hardpoint, Express SnD, Raid CTF, Yemen Hardpoint, Meltdown SnD
  • LR2: Standoff Hardpoint, Raid SnD, Standoff CTF, Raid Hardpoint, Express SnD
  • LR3: Yemen Hardpoint, Meltdown SnD, Slums CTF, Slums Hardpoint, Standoff SnD
  • LR4: Standoff Hardpoint, Raid SnD, Raid CTF, Raid Hardpoint, Express

Finals Rounds:

  • GF: Yemen Hardpoint, Standoff SnD, Slums CTF, Raid Hardpoint, Raid SnD
  • GFR: Slums Hardpoint, Express SnD, Raid CTF, Standoff Hardpoint, Meltdown SnD

Movember charity

Movember Charity
Movember Foundation
TST is hosting several tournaments to raise money for the Movember charity.

This Black Ops 2 Invitational, like the rest of Team Summertime’s Off-Season Series, was created to raise money for Movember, which is the “leading charity changing the face of men’s health.”

The event raised just over $50,000 in total. If you’d like to donate to this cause, you can do so by visiting TST’s Movember charity page here.

