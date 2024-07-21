All Call of Duty Champions with multiple rings

All Call of Duty Champions with multiple ringsCall of Duty League
With the conclusion of the 2024 Call of Duty League Championship, OpTic Texas has emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious trophy. This win adds two new players to the elite few who boast multiple rings.
Call of Duty championship rings have long represented the pinnacle of success in the gaming world, immortalizing the best of the best.
This revered tradition dates back to 2013 when Call of Duty Esports was still in its early stages. Over the years, these rings symbolize victory and the dedication, skill, and relentless drive of the players who earn them.
Here is the official list of all players in the history of Call of Duty who have earned more than one ring in their career.
Call of Duty players with multiple rings
|Player
|CoD Titles Won
|Year
|Rings
|Karma
|Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Infinite Warfare
|2013, 2014, 2017, 2024
|3
|Crimsix
|Ghosts, Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare
|2014, 2017, 2020
|3
|Clayster
|Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare
|2015, 2019, 2020
|3
|ACHES
|Ghosts, World War II
|2014, 2018
|2
|JKap
|Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3
|2015, 2016
|2
|Apathy
|Black Ops 3, World War II
|2015, 2018
|2
|Simp
|Black Ops 4, Black Ops: Cold War
|2019, 2021
|2
|aBeZy
|Black Ops 4, Black Ops: Cold War
|2019, 2021
|2
|Arcitys
|Black Ops 4, Black Ops: Cold War
|2019, 2021
|2
|Shotzzy
|Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare III
|2020, 2024
|2
|Kenny
|Vanguard, Modern Warfare III
|2022, 2024
|2
Only 3 players have achieved the remarkable feat of winning back-to-back Call of Duty Championships. Demon “Karma” Barlow was the first to accomplish this, securing his consecutive victories in 2013 and 2014.
This tradition was carried forward by Jkap, who became the second player to achieve back-to-back championships and ended with Clayster in 2019 and 2020.
Jkap and Karma stand out in Call of Duty history as the only players to have won two rings as players and one as coaches. Jkap earned his coaching ring when the Los Angeles Thieves took home the trophy in 2022, while Karma earned his when OpTic Texas won in 2024.