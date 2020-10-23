 Black Ops Cold War already set new Call of Duty player record in the Beta - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War already set new Call of Duty player record in the Beta

Published: 23/Oct/2020 6:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Beta
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty franchise is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as Treyarch’s recent Black Ops Cold War Beta went above expectations and shattered records.

Ever since the release of the first CoD title in 2003, the franchise has only continued to grow. Year after year more players hop on board to see what the latest title has in store. Whether fans gravitate towards single-player campaigns, cooperative experiences, or classic multiplayer competition, there’s something for everyone.

2020 is shaping up to be no different as Treyarch is firing on all cylinders for the Black Ops Cold War release. Everything from Zombies to Warzone will be on offer and it’s already clear that the community is hungry for it all.

After an impressive Alpha test on the PlayStation 4 that became the biggest in franchise history, that record has once again been broken. This time, by the Black Ops Cold War Beta that followed just weeks later.

Having kicked off exclusively for PS4 users on October 8 before jumping to all platforms on October 15, the Black Ops Cold War Beta was played by a staggering number of people. In fact, it was “the most downloaded [Beta] in Call of Duty history,” the developers revealed on October 23.

No exact figures were revealed for the history Beta. Though it being publicly available across Xbox One, PS4, and PC over the final days was sure to have helped boost the figures.

Not only is this a hugely positive sign before the launch of Black Ops Cold War, but it continues a trend from previous iterations. 2019’s Modern Warfare also broke records with its early access Beta period. 

Last year’s records also didn’t come with any specific numbers, though Activision assured the Modern Warfare Beta attracted more players than ever before.

Also of note, those players logged more hours played than any Beta in franchise history. It’s now clear that Black Ops Cold War has been yet another step up in terms of early engagement.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War Beta was live across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

It’s obviously too early to tell just how this might indicate sales for the release come November 13. However, to get into the Beta early, a majority of players needed to preorder on their platform of choice. So that’s certainly a good sign just weeks out from launch.

2019’s Modern Warfare topped over $600 million in sales across its first three days on the market. That instantly made it the highest-selling CoD of the generation. Though Black Ops Cold War could be on track to go even further this year.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile October 22 update adds Halloween Events, new modes, more

Published: 23/Oct/2020 3:33

by Brad Norton
Activision

Call of Duty Mobile

The latest Call of Duty Mobile update has arrived as the developers have introduced a heap of new content along with plenty of Halloween-themed surprises.

Call of Duty has well and truly been overrun with Halloween-festivities over the past few days. First Modern Warfare and Warzone were both hit with freaky updates. Now it’s time for CoD Mobile to join them.

The October 22 update brings with it a complete rundown on upcoming events, as well as new weapons, maps, and a huge balance pass. It’s a meaty update so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

From when you can expect certain Halloween-challenges to what new modes have been deployed, here’s everything to know about the latest CoD Mobile update.

Halloween-themed events in CoD Mobile

Right out of the gate, the CoD Mobile devs clued us in on every event taking place over the next few days. The Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge is already underway, though six unique events will be joining the mix from now until November 1.

Some events will provide you with new weapons such as the first of its kind NA-45 explosive sniper. Meanwhile, other events will allow you to play on specific Halloween-themed maps. 

Every day you come back to CoD Mobile will bring you something new, so here’s what to look out for over the next week.

CoD Mobile weekly updates

  • 10/21 – Survival Kit Seasonal Challenge
  • 10/23 – Elite Marksmen Seasonal Challenge
  • 10/23 – 11/01 ~ Pumpkin Confirmed Event & Playlist (MP)
  • 10/23 – 11/01 ~ Halloween Standoff Playlist (MP)
  • 10/23 – 10/29 ~ King’s Quarters Event (MP)
  • 10/23 – 10/29 ~ King 24/7 Playlist (MP)
  • 10/26 – 11/01 ~ Attack of the Undead Playlist (MP)

Halloween twists on classic multiplayer modes in CoD Mobile

Similar to how Modern Warfare has changed up various modes to fit the Halloween festivities, CoD Mobile’s playlists are adapting too. First up is a unique spin on Kill Confirmed. Rather than picking up Dog Tags, players will be dropping Pumpkins all over the map instead.

Adding to the chaos, this playlist will now put 20 players into a lobby in 10v10 action. Not only that but unique rewards will also be on offer. Just for playing this limited-time mode four unique items can be unlocked. There are two weapon skins styled as a Jack O’ Lantern, a Rare sticker, along with a Pumpkin weapon charm.

Kill Confirmed CoD Mobile gameplay
Activision
Kill Confirmed is now Pumpkin Confirmed.

Also making a return this time around is the spooky version of Standoff. The iconic multiplayer map has been given a terrifying makeover and it’ll pop up across almost every competitive playlist throughout the Halloween update.

Last but not least, Attack of the Undead is back for a limited time. You’ll be able to play this survival-based mode in its own exclusive playlist over the next few days. Be the last player left standing against Undead enemies to claim the victory.

New map and weapon in CoD Mobile

Packed into the latest update is a batch of new content outside of the Halloween goodies. You’ll be able to jump into a new yet familiar map while getting your hands on a one-of-a-kind sniper to boot.

Modern Warfare’s popular ‘King’ map has made its way to the mobile experience. The small gunfight map has been translated over for 2v2 and 1v1 action.

There’s a unique 24/7 playlist and even original rewards just for checking out the new stomping grounds as well.

Call of Duty Mobile King's map
Activision
The King’s Quarters event comes with a handful of unique rewards.

After plenty of teasers, the NA-45 explosive sniper rifle is finally arriving in CoD Mobile. “Every other shot you fire triggers explosive damage that can hit multiple players,” the devs confirmed.

In order to keep things balanced, however, each individual shot deals less damage than other snipers. Headshots will still be a one-hit kill though.

Rounding out the patch is a series of balancing updates and bug fixes. The NA-45 has already had its damage scaled back right out of the gate. The DLQ33 will now reload faster and the HG40 has been buffed overall in multiplayer.

The latest update is already available in-game and there’s clearly plenty to look forward to over the coming days. Check out the full list of balance updates below.

Call of Duty: Mobile full October 22 patch notes

Multiplayer

  • NA-45: Damage reduced
  • DLQ33: Reload speed increased
  • HG40: Firing range reduced, damage at medium range reduced, and other adjustments

Battle Royale

  • NA-45: Damage reduced and bullet velocity reduced
  • Purifier: Damage enhanced slightly, players can now cancel Reload animation
  • Tempest: Damage and damage radius enhanced slightly, weapon fire charging time decreased

Attachments

  • Attachments for shotguns
    • Sawed-Off Barrel (-2): Negative effect of reducing firing range has been mitigate
    • Extended Barrel (+2): Active effect of enhancing firing range has been weakened
  • Attachments for the NA-45
    • High Explosive Ammo: The explosion range of the ammo -10%
  • Attachments for the Fennec
    • Extended Mag: clip size extended