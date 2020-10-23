Black Ops Cold War already set new Call of Duty player record in the Beta - Dexerto

The Call of Duty franchise is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon as Treyarch’s recent Black Ops Cold War Beta went above expectations and shattered records.

Ever since the release of the first CoD title in 2003, the franchise has only continued to grow. Year after year more players hop on board to see what the latest title has in store. Whether fans gravitate towards single-player campaigns, cooperative experiences, or classic multiplayer competition, there’s something for everyone.

2020 is shaping up to be no different as Treyarch is firing on all cylinders for the Black Ops Cold War release. Everything from Zombies to Warzone will be on offer and it’s already clear that the community is hungry for it all.

After an impressive Alpha test on the PlayStation 4 that became the biggest in franchise history, that record has once again been broken. This time, by the Black Ops Cold War Beta that followed just weeks later.

Having kicked off exclusively for PS4 users on October 8 before jumping to all platforms on October 15, the Black Ops Cold War Beta was played by a staggering number of people. In fact, it was “the most downloaded [Beta] in Call of Duty history,” the developers revealed on October 23.

No exact figures were revealed for the history Beta. Though it being publicly available across Xbox One, PS4, and PC over the final days was sure to have helped boost the figures.

Not only is this a hugely positive sign before the launch of Black Ops Cold War, but it continues a trend from previous iterations. 2019’s Modern Warfare also broke records with its early access Beta period.

Last year’s records also didn’t come with any specific numbers, though Activision assured the Modern Warfare Beta attracted more players than ever before.

Also of note, those players logged more hours played than any Beta in franchise history. It’s now clear that Black Ops Cold War has been yet another step up in terms of early engagement.

It’s obviously too early to tell just how this might indicate sales for the release come November 13. However, to get into the Beta early, a majority of players needed to preorder on their platform of choice. So that’s certainly a good sign just weeks out from launch.

2019’s Modern Warfare topped over $600 million in sales across its first three days on the market. That instantly made it the highest-selling CoD of the generation. Though Black Ops Cold War could be on track to go even further this year.