OpTic Texas win first Call of Duty Championship since 2017

OpTic Texas lifted the Call of Duty League Championship trophy for the first time since 2017 in the organization’s history.

OpTic Texas undoubtedly has one of the most passionate fan bases in the league, with thousands packing the stage at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center in Allen, Texas.

The final event of the year, hosted by OpTic, saw the team run through the upper bracket before eventually taking the stage against the former CoD Champions, the New York Subliners.

Article continues after ad

The storylines for this matchup ran deep. Not only was this the first time OpTic had been in a grand final in over seven years, but it was also the chance for the Subliners to become the first organization in CoD history to win back-to-back championships.

“It feels amazing to do it with another team,” said Kenny after the match. “I love these boys. We worked for this. A lot of ups and downs, but overall, we won it, so I’m happy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Following the win, Shotzzy was awarded the tournament MVP, and the crowd chanted “superstar” repeatedly.

OpTic used their winner’s bracket advantage to select the maps they wanted to play in the best-of-nine by taking an early 4-1 lead against the Subliners, who had already lost to OpTic once earlier on in the tournament before ultimately taking it 5-1.

This year was one of the best for OpTic as they brought home the Major 3 trophy just a few months before securing the championship. The Subliners year was just as impressive, with a fourth-place finish overall and a trophy of their own at Major 4.

Article continues after ad

Where OpTic faltered was on the Controls in the series, having lost the first win in the third map in the series. However, they were able to bounce back on the second Control of the series to win the championship in a nail-biter fifth round.

With OpTic Texas’ victory over the Subliners, Kenny and Shotzzy join the elite group of players with more than one ring. Meanwhile, Dashy and Pred celebrate their first-ever rings, and their coach Damon adds to his impressive collection, earning his fourth ring overall—three as a player and one as a coach.

Article continues after ad