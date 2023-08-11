How to watch CDL pros vs Warzone creators competition: Who Is The King date, prize pool, more

An ongoing debate in the COD community is who has more skill between CDL and Warzone pros. Who Is The King tests that question by pitting both parties against each other in a five-event competition.

With so much time in between Call of Duty League seasons, pros need something to keep themselves busy during an otherwise quiet offseason. In 2022, CDL pros made plenty of noise while on break by challenging Warzone’s biggest names to 1v1 matches.

We saw Warzone stars Biffle and Aydan taking on the likes of Methodz, Sib, and even ZooMaa. OpTic creative director Davis ‘Hitch’ tried to settle the debate by putting together a 4v4 tournament between both sets of pro players. Unfortunately, Hitch ultimately postponed the event, leaving matters undecided.

Thankfully, Activision took matters into its own hands and announced a tournament between Warzone creators and CDL pros. There isn’t much to go off yet, but here is everything we know so far.

MW2 2 & Warzone 2: Who Is The King explained

On August 11, Activision announced Who Is The King. The event puts CDL’s top pros against Warzone’s largest creators against each other in a five-event tournament. We still don’t know the specifics of each event, but MW2 and WZ2 logos may hint at each title being featured in some capacity.

How to watch Who Is The King and start date

Fans can tune in to watch Who Is The King on Call of Duty’s Twitch channel. The event’s first half starts on August 16th at 12 PM PST and runs through August 18.

And the latter half of the event is broken into three separate days; August 23 and 25, and the Finals on September 1.

Who Is The king prize pool

Activision confirmed that there is a $20,000 prize pool for the first four events and a $70,000 prize pool for the final.

That’s everything we know about Who Is The King so far. We will update this page when we learn more information about the upcoming event.